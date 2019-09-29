Trump's efforts to discredit Joe Biden backfired on him. Will they hurt the former VP anyway?

The release of a summary of President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine’s president has intensified Democrats’ contention that the president committed an impeachable offense by asking a foreign leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

But even as Democrats express outrage over Trump’s apparent desire for Ukraine officials to dig up dirt on Biden, the impeachment inquiry has created a complicated dynamic for the former vice president and top 2020 presidential contender, political analysts, voters and Democratic strategists say.

The scandal has also put the spotlight on Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s past work for a Ukraine energy company and given Trump the opportunity to raise doubts about Biden with voters, analysts say.

No proof has emerged to support Trump's allegations about Biden and Ukraine. But as Trump's interaction with Ukraine percolates in the headlines, potentially for months to come, will the facts be obscured for voters?

“There is a real concern for Biden that many people aren’t going to take the time to sort out the issues and make a decision about what’s right and wrong,” says Karen Kedrowski, a political scientist at Iowa State University. “Instead, it’s really going to contribute to this general idea Trump’s wants to push that there is something smarmy about Biden. It’s exactly what Trump did to Hillary Clinton.”

The situation also comes amidst the release of a pair of polls — a national survey and one in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa — in recent days that show Biden in a dead heat with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the battle for the Democratic nomination. While the nomination race is tightening, multiple polls have shown Biden leading Trump by a wider margin in a head-to-head race than any other Democratic candidate.

As details of Trump’s July 25 call in which he urged Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden became public, the former vice president and his campaign aides pushed back against unsubstantiated accusations floated by Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about the Bidens.

Trump and Giuliani contend that Biden, while vice president, forced the firing of Ukraine’s then-top prosecutor Viktor Shokin because Shokin was investigating an oligarch connected to Burisma Group. Burisma is an energy company where Hunter Biden previously held a seat on the board of directors that paid him $50,000 per month.

But the Obama administration, along with several European nations, said they in fact pressed for the firing of Shokin because he was feckless in rooting out corruption in the Eastern European nation.

The attempt by Trump to turn the focus on Biden and his son has enraged the former vice president and some of his surrogates.

“If this isn’t treason, what is?” said South Carolina state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a top Biden backer in the Palmetto state, which will hold the fourth primary of 2020 election cycle. “This is clear cut. (Trump) concedes he called a foreign power. He concedes he asked them to investigate the Bidens. He implied that the foreign aid was conditioned on him doing an investigation. If you recruit a foreign power to interfere in our elections, that’s treason.”

Following the release of the summary of the Trump-Zelensky call, Biden on Wednesday called it "a tragedy for this country that our president put personal politics above his sacred oath." Biden added in a statement that he hoped to turn the page as Congress moves forward with its impeachment inquiry and focus on presenting his vision to voters.