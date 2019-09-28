Pelosi's Impeachment Move Takes Democrats on Leap Into Dark

(Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi set House Democrats on a course toward an impeachment of President Donald Trump without a clear road map for where it will go and how long it will take -- even as new information comes to light.

Democrats accelerated their inquiry Friday, issuing a subpoena and setting plans for witness interviews. But Pelosi, the House speaker, must still settle internal divisions over the scope of the inquiry. Then will come a decision about whether to vote to impeach Trump, a process that could reach a climax amid the 2020 election campaign.

Pelosi said the newly intensified impeachment process -- focused primarily on whether Trump tried to coerce Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden, one of the president’s chief political rivals -- “should move with purpose and expeditiously.”

Yet if history is a guide, the process could take months. A generation after the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, Pelosi is grappling with a different set of circumstances -- and mindful of the risk that pursuing Trump poses to Democrats’ hopes of defeating him in the 2020 election and keeping control of the House.

Moving Ahead

Democrats are moving ahead even as more potentially damaging details are revealed, including a Washington Post report on Friday that Trump told two senior Russian officials in the Oval Office in May 2017 that he wasn’t concerned about Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, because the U.S. did the same in other countries.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said if true, the incident was “one of the most disturbing things we’ve learned yet.”

“The White House should immediately provide the Congressional intelligence committees with all the records of that meeting so we can get to the bottom of it,” Schumer said in a statement on Saturday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president, called for legislation to secure U.S. elections. “This is just another example of the President’s crossing the line when it comes to our security versus his own interests,” she said in a statement.

Clinton and Andrew Johnson were the only presidents to be impeached by the House, and each was acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee advanced articles of impeachment.

The Johnson proceedings spanned three months of 1868, and Clinton’s lasted four months. The Nixon inquiry stretched from October 1973 to July 1974.

The Trump and Clinton cases have an interesting parallel: both came after lengthy probes by specially appointed counsel charged with looking into a politically sensitive episode. But the trigger for the impeachment inquiry in both cases sprang from a different matter.

Clinton was investigated by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr who was examining an Arkansas real estate deal known as Whitewater. The focus ultimately pivoted to the question of whether the president had lied under oath about his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky when deposed in a separate sexual harassment lawsuit.

Trump had just survived Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of his 2016 campaign’s possible involvement in Russian election interference when the Ukraine allegations sent fresh shock waves through the political establishment.

Broad Mandate

But there’s also a key difference in the cases. Starr was given a broad mandate and at the conclusion of a four-year investigation his report laid out 11 possible grounds for impeachment. That gave the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee a ready framework to move quickly without conducting their own inquiry.

After the House approved two articles of impeachment, the Senate trial that followed involved videotaped depositions of just three witnesses.

This time, the investigation is carried out by the House. While Pelosi seems determined to advance through the process well before next year’s elections, it could be protracted, said Julian Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University.

The scope, the number of committees and the number of witnesses involved are critical, Zelizer said. Also, Trump’s White House has instructed some witnesses in other House investigations not to appear, citing executive privilege, and there’s a question of whether that will happen and whether court battles lie ahead.