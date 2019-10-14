The impeachment inquiry into Trump, explained in 60 seconds

U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters questions as he departs for campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters





In the past month, Donald Trump's presidency has been upended by a bombshell whistleblower scandal that has now snowballed into a full-blown and fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

Here's how it all started, how an impeachment inquiry could play out, and what all the key players are thinking and saying about the situation.

Read more of Insider's coverage of the impeachment inquiry into Trump and the fallout from the whistleblower complaint.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In the past month, Donald Trump's presidency has been upended by an explosive whistleblower scandal that snowballed into a full-blown and fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

How did we get here? And what are the next steps?

Here's a 60-second explanation of what's going on:

In early September, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, publicly announced that he had become aware of an urgent whistleblower complaint from an US intelligence official.

The whistleblower said that in a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump used "the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

The complaint detailed concerns how Trump used the call with Zelensky to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son days after withholding a nearly $400 million military-aid package.

Biden's son, Hunter, served on the board of Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019. Trump and his allies have falsely accused Biden of using his power as vice president to urge Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma in order to protect Hunter.

The claim doesn't hold much water. The prosecutor Biden wanted out, Viktor Shokin, was widely considered to be ineffective at his job and at cleaning up Ukraine's notorious culture of corruption. Biden pushed for Shokin's firing because he wasn't cracking down hard enough on corruption, not because he posed a threat to Hunter.

Biden represented the US's official position on the matter, one that was shared by most of the West as well as the International Monetary Fund. The investigation into Burisma was also largely dormant at the time Biden started calling for Shokin's dismissal.

A memo summarizing the call released by the White House confirmed the substance of the whistleblower's complaint. It showed that after telling Zelensky that "we do a lot" for Ukraine in terms of military support, Trump asked him for "a favor" by investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings and helping to discredit the Russia probe.

Asking a foreign government for material campaign aid is not only unprecedented from a president, but it could even violate campaign finance laws against soliciting aid from foreign nationals. And if Trump did in fact use military aid as a bargaining chip, he could also be impeached on charges of extortion and misappropriation of taxpayer funds.

Read more:

Read the full declassified whistleblower complaint about a phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president

The notes on Trump's call with Ukraine's president hint at a quid pro quo over investigating Joe Biden's son

These are the key players you need to know to make sense of the Trump impeachment inquiry

Justice Department veterans say Trump could be accused of breaking 4 laws in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal

How does an impeachment inquiry work?

The inquiry is being spearheaded by Schiff, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York, and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

As part of the inquiry, the committees have begun subpoenaing relevant documents and calling on witnesses to testify in open and closed sessions.

The impeachment process begins in the House Judiciary Committee, which draws up articles of impeachment based on the results of the inquiry. The House hasn't yet determined whether they'll limit the scope of the inquiry to the allegations raised in the whistleblower complaint, or if they'll include articles related to obstruction of congressional investigations.

If the committee passes the articles of impeachment by a majority, they go to the full floor of the House of Representatives and require a simple majority vote of 218 members to pass. Members vote on each article individually, meaning Trump could be impeached on some articles but not others.

Former President Bill Clinton, for example, was impeached on articles of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice, but he was cleared on a separate perjury-related article and a charge of abusing his office. In January of 1999, the US Senate acquitted Clinton on both charges.