Impeachment inquiry: White House releases rough transcript of Trump's earlier call with Zelensky

WASHINGTON – The White House released a rough transcript Friday of President Donald Trump's first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he was elected in April, months before the ill-fated July phone call between the two leaders that became the focus of the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Trump promised to release the summary of his call with his Ukrainian counterpart to bolster his defense that he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

The conversation between the two men is mostly congratulatory, with Trump describing Zelensky's election as "fantastic" and "incredible."

At one point during the brief call, Trump invited Zelensky to the White House, adding that "we’ll have a lot of things to talk about."

The president, a former reality show host, compared Zelensky’s election to his own; Zelensky is a former television comedian.

"I guess in a way I did something similar."

The president told Zelensky that, when he owned the Miss Universe organization, the Ukrainians "always had great people."

Trump took the unusual step in September of releasing a summary of a July 25 call with the Ukrainian president at the center of a whistleblower’s complaint that alleged the president pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democrat Joe Biden. The whistleblower complaint sparked House Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused the power of his office by withholding $400 million in financial aid approved by Congress to Ukraine as a way to force the country to chip in with investigations of a political opponent.

Trump maintains his July call was "perfect" and has repeatedly attacked the impeachment investigation as "a hoax" and a "witch hunt."

The summary of the call comes as the impeachment inquiry enters a new public phase, featuring testimony from witnesses who have already been interviewed in private depositions. Several witnesses have corroborated the whistleblower's report, testifying they believed the decision to withhold Ukraine's security aid was linked to whether Kiev would pursue investigations into Trump's political rivals.

Revelations from the closed-door hearings also showed Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been running a months-long shadow foreign policy campaign on Ukraine to pressure Kiev to open investigations that would benefit the U.S. president politically ahead of the 2020 election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with President Donald Trump on Sep. 25, 2019, at the United Nations in New York. More

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine who listened in on both the April and July calls, testified to lawmakers that withholding aid undermine U.S. national security. He told impeachment investigators that it was clear that Ukraine had to deliver specific investigations in order to secure a much coveted White House meeting with Trump.

But Vindman also described Trump's earlier call in April with his Ukrainian counterpart as "positive" and that Trump "expressed his desire to work with President Zelensky and extended an invitation to the White House."

Contributing: John Fritze, David Jackson

