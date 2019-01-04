What is impeachment and how long does the process take?

Impeachment is a rarely used tool used to oust a sitting US president from power, and since Donald Trump became president chatter around the "I" word has increased in Washington circles.

It first arose following accusations last year that Mr Trump has obstructed justice, but speculation began growing after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in November in the midterm elections.

Nancy Pelosi declined to rule out impeaching Mr Trump as she was sworn in as speaker for the US House of Representatives, kicking off the Democratic Party’s control of the body.

The Republican leader faces allegations he asked his FBI director James Comey to halt a probe of a senior former advisor, and dismissed Comey in a bid to curb an investigation into his campaign team's possible collusion with Russia.

Some Democrats have mentioned impeachment as a possibility for the 45th president, although initiating the procedure remains a hypothetical.

Here is a look at exactly what impeachment is and where it's been used before.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment is the process by which Congress puts certain officials, namely the president, on trial.

The constitution lays out a broad scope of offences that can lead to impeachment: “Treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

How does it work and how many votes are needed?

Impeachment does not mean a president will necessarily be kicked out of office. It proceeds like a bill passing through legislature.

First, a majority in the House of Representatives - 218 out of 435 members - must approve articles of impeachment previously approved in committee.

The make-up of the House before Tuesday's midterm elections favoured Mr Trump, with Republicans holding 238 seats while Democrats held 193. (Four seats werevacant.)

Now, however, the Democrats have won back at least 23 seats, meaning they control the chamber.

Second, it goes to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority vote is needed to convict the president and consequently remove him from office - even getting the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster would be difficult.

Given the Republicans kept control and even gained seats in the Senate on Tuesday, it is highly unlikely Congress would remove him from office.

Is there an election after a presidential impeachment?

In the unlikely event Mr Trump was impeached, Vice President Mike Pence would immediately take the oath of office and become president.

Should Mr Pence be impeached too, then the Republican Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, would take the top job.

Do impeached officials go to prison?

Impeachment is a political process, not criminal.

Congress has no power to impose criminal penalties on impeached presidents or officials. However criminal courts could try to punish officials if they are believed to have committed crimes.

"There isn't any judicial review of impeachment decisions, so Congress just needs to be satisfied that Trump committed high crimes or misdemeanors," Jens David Ohlin, a law professor and associate dean at Cornell Law School said.

"They are the ultimate judge of what meets that standard."