Impeachment Maelstrom Pulls Chief Justice Into Politics He Shuns

(Bloomberg) -- As a presidential impeachment trial loomed in 1999, John Roberts thought about William Rehnquist, the U.S. chief justice who was set to preside.

“If anybody can do it, I’m sure the current chief will,” Roberts said of Rehnquist, who had written a book about impeachment. Roberts, now chief justice himself, was then a lawyer in private practice and spoke in a Bloomberg News interview.

Two decades later, the same words could apply to Roberts, who has tried to carve out a nonpartisan role as the leader of the Supreme Court. Now he will oversee President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in a far more partisan Washington and may be asked to rule on divisive issues governing witnesses and evidence.

Roberts, 64, will take up those duties as a singular figure in American public life. Even as he has steered the court to the right over the past 15 years, the Republican-appointed Roberts has staunchly defended the judiciary’s independence and shown an occasional willingness to push back against Trump.

He will now face the challenge of trying to bring that judicial independence -- and a modicum of decorum -- into the political maelstrom of a Senate impeachment trial.

“He’s obviously someone who does not embrace partisan politics and does not want to see the court become part of partisan politics,” said Richard Lazarus, a Harvard Law School professor who was Roberts’s law school roommate. “But he’s going to find himself in the middle of it, by constitutional design.”

He will have a potential model in Rehnquist, his predecessor as chief justice whom Roberts also served as a law clerk. Rehnquist was already an expert on impeachment when he was summoned to preside over President Bill Clinton’s case, having written a book about the trials of President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase in 1805.

‘Nothing in Particular’

Rehnquist was the beneficiary of a bipartisan Senate deal on the specific rules that governed Clinton’s trial, an arrangement that ensured the chief justice had only a ceremonial role. His most significant ruling was to say that senators couldn’t be referred to as “jurors.”

Rehnquist later summed up his work by borrowing a line from the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “Iolanthe.”

“I did nothing in particular and I did it very well,” the chief justice said in 2001. (A character from “Iolanthe” also served as an inspiration for the four gold stripes that adorned the sleeves of Rehnquist’s robe, an embellishment Roberts discarded when he became chief justice.)

No such consensus on trial rules appears likely this time. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has rejected Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s call to hear from witnesses from the Trump administration. With Republicans controlling the Senate 53-47, McConnell’s position will prevail, barring GOP defections.

The prospect of a bare-bones trial means Roberts probably won’t have to decide much, said Frank Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor and author of “High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump.”

“There’s not going to be any occasion for him to make any consequential rulings,” Bowman said. “It’s pretty clear that this is going to be a trial without evidence, or at least any trial-like presentation of evidence.”

To the extent issues arise, the standing impeachment rules will let Roberts put them to a vote by the full Senate. McConnell has said that’s what he expects the chief justice to do.

“I would anticipate the chief justice would not actually make any rulings,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Dec. 10. “He would simply submit motions to the body and we would vote.”

But Roberts may not want to call a vote on every issue, and he could use some disputes as an opportunity to try to give the proceedings an aura of fairness.

“I think he’s going to want to make clear that he’s not a partisan and be very evenhanded in the rulings that he makes,” Lazarus said.

Roberts will be applying Senate rules likely to be unfamiliar to him. He will be able to consult with the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, and could rely heavily on her expertise. Any ruling that Roberts makes could be overridden by the Senate.

Roberts, through a Supreme Court spokeswoman, declined to comment.