This could be an impeachment like no other. Here's what to expect

David G. Savage, Sarah D. Wire
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. listens to questions during a news conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Associated Press)

In response to Wednesday's rampage on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) plan to move forward this week with a second impeachment of President Trump, even though his term of office expires Jan. 20.

If they proceed as planned, it will look like no other presidential impeachment in U.S. history. Here's what we know about what the next few days and weeks could look like.

Can they really impeach and convict Trump after he has left office?

Yes, the Constitution says the House of Representatives "shall have the sole power of impeachment," and this means that impeachment is more of a political process than a legal one. The House majority has broad authority to decide whether to lodge charges against the president or any high official.

However, the impeachment power has been generally understood as a means for removing an official from power, not punishing him for his conduct in office. So conducting a Senate trial after Trump is already gone — as is now expected given the time constraints — will be controversial.

The Constitution's best known clause on impeachment—in Article 2, Section 4—says, "The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery and other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Is there precedent for impeaching and convicting a president who has left office?

No. All past presidential impeachments were against sitting presidents. And all, including Trump in 2019, were subsequently acquitted by the Senate and remained in office.

If the House impeaches Trump a second time and the Senate trial is conducted after Jan. 20, it would mark the first time that has happened. Scholars disagree about whether the Senate could act after he leaves office. But the Constitution doesn't lay out the details of impeachment and removal, so Congress can pretty much do whatever it wants in this situation.

And there is precedent for pursuing impeachment of a government official who has already left office, albeit not for a president. In 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap was being investigated by the House for corruption, he raced to the White House and handed his resignation to President Ulysses Grant moments before the House voted to impeach.

The House impeached him anyway, and the Senate proceeded to have a trial, though it failed to get the two-thirds required to convict him.

If Trump is already gone, what's the point of going through this?

Members of the Congress — Democrats and at least some Republicans — are outraged that Trump incited a mob of his most fervent supporters to rally in Washington on Jan. 6 and to march to the Capitol to fight against what he falsely claimed was a "stolen election." They believe it is necessary for Congress to remove Trump from power and rebuke him in the strongest possible terms for what Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called a "failed insurrection."

Moreover, if Trump were convicted on the charges, the Senate could also approve by majority vote a "disqualification to hold an office of honor, trust or profit." This would prevent Trump from seeking the presidency again in 2024. That ban isn’t automatic. The Senate would have to vote a second time.

Can the House impeach in a matter of days, without any debate or hearings?

Yes, though it may set a controversial precedent. The House sets its own rules for proceeding. While past impeachment proceedings have involved lengthy hearings and debate, the Constitution doesn't require that.

In 1868, the House impeached President Andrew Johnson within days of firing his secretary of war in violation of the Tenure of Office Act, which Congress had passed to keep him from changing the members of his Cabinet without its permission. The articles of impeachment hadn’t even been written yet when the House approved them. But generally that speedy impeachment is not viewed favorably by historians.

So how fast might this go?

On the House side, pretty fast. This is the timeline Pelosi has laid out.

On Monday Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) requested "unanimous consent" to bring up a resolution from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to begin the 25th Amendment process to start removing Trump from office. Pence is thought to oppose invoking the amendment, which lays out the procedure for removing a president who is unfit or incapacitated. A House Republican objected and the request failed.

Raskin’s resolution will be brought up on the floor Tuesday, when it will likely pass thanks to the Democratic majority. Pelosi said she'll give Pence 24 hours to act. If he doesn’t, Democrats say they will bring an article of impeachment to the House floor, with a vote expected before Biden assumes the presidency Jan. 20.

On Monday, an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” was filed in the House.

It is important to remember that impeachment itself does not mean removal from office, and the Senate trial is likely to take much longer.

Think about impeachment as the House voting to bring charges against the president, not unlike how a grand jury might hand up an indictment.

It then becomes the job of the Senate to hold a trial and determine whether to convict the president and remove him or her from office. The Senate doesn't return until Jan. 19 and is not likely to move quickly to consider new charges against the outgoing president.

In fact, some Democrats are floating the idea of waiting to forward the article to the Senate for several months to give the incoming Biden administration time address the pandemic and get Cabinet officials approved.

Can House really just delay sending articles for several months?

Yes, and the House has held onto them before.

Once the House transmits the article to the Senate, the Senate is required to stop all other action and hold a trial. But that would interfere with the first 100 days of the Biden administration, traditionally the most productive time in a president’s term. So some on Capitol Hill are discussing holding the articles in the House for a few months so other work can be accomplished, such as another massive economic aid package to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

House Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), a close ally of Biden, said over the weekend that Democrats should give Biden “the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running.”

Still, it would be an odd argument for Democrats to make: that Trump was so dangerous he needed to be impeached immediately, but that the trial can wait until a more convenient time.

And there is no guarantee that the strategy would prevent the impeachment from becoming a distraction. Pelosi delayed sending over the 2019 impeachment articles for several weeks, delaying the Senate trial until January 2020. The delay itself became a rallying cry by Republicans.

What are the chances of Senate conviction?

Extremely low. It takes approval of two-thirds of the Senate to convict, a high bar with the Senate evenly split. A few Republicans have hinted they would be open to conviction — more than the one that joined Democrats voting to convict during Trump's 2020 impeachment trial — but likely still not enough.

Also, historical precedent is not on their side. The Senate has never voted to convict and remove a president impeached by the House.

Would Trump still get his presidential benefits and Secret Service protection if convicted?

Unclear. He might lose some perks but would still get protection.

The 1958 Former Presidents Act guarantees past presidents a pension, access to health insurance, office space and staff, but only if they are not removed from office.

But the act was amended in 2013 so that even former presidents removed from office retain their lifetime Secret Service protection.

The question might arise: What happens if Trump is convicted, but not "removed," since he'd already left. Also keep in mind, the act can always be amended by Congress in a way that might affect Trump's benefits.

If banning him from future office is most tangible result from conviction, isn't there another way to do that?

Possibly, but it's a long shot and has never been used.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was passed after the Civil War, says a person cannot hold office if they’ve engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, unless two-thirds of both chambers of Congress vote to allow it. The provision was used after the Civil War to keep confederates out of Congress.

If Congress censures the president, or if the House impeaches him for inciting insurrection, that might be used as a legal basis for suing to block Trump from running in the 2024 election, though it's a long-shot legally.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Here are some of the noteworthy people identified and arrested for storming the Capitol

    Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Lack of evidence that Trump’s speech incited violence will be a ‘challenge’ for Dem-led impeachment: Prior

    Former Department of Justice Deputy Director of Public Affairs Ian Prior reacted to the Democrats pursuing an impeachment of President Trump due to the riots that struck Capitol Hill.

  • Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own time

    Can you be fired for joining a violent mob that storms the Capitol?Of course you can. Among the jarring images of white insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a man marching through the building holding a Trump flag with his work ID badge still draped around his neck.It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to zoom in on the badge and alert his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing, a Maryland direct mail printing company. The company promptly fired the man and contacted the FBI, issuing a statement that “any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity.” Even though the Capitol Police let all but 14 of the rioters walk away, the FBI and District of Columbia police have begun tracking them down. Other companies have also taken action against employees identified in the many photos from inside the Capitol. Even the CEO of a data analytics firm found himself without a job following his arrest.Based on my experience as a law professor and lawyer specializing in employment law, I doubt that Navistar management is losing sleep over whether its decision was legally justified. It’s not even a close case. Non-unionized workers in the United States – about 90% of all workers – are employed at-will. That means you can be terminated at any time, without notice, for any reason. It doesn’t even have to be a good reason. Unless the company has guaranteed your job in writing, or there is a specific law that protects your conduct – such as laws protecting union organizing or whistleblowing – your fate is up to them.The law is more protective when it comes to unionized workers and government employees. These workers may have the right to be terminated only for cause, and they might get a hearing process prior to being disciplined. Government workers are also protected by the First Amendment, particularly when it comes to free speech in their capacity as citizens rather than speech related to the workplace. That’s why the teachers and off-duty police officers spotted at the Capitol have only been suspended pending investigations, rather than fired outright. For these workers, their fate may depend on whether they were peacefully participating in the day’s earlier rally – an activity that would be considered protected speech – as opposed to engaging in violence or joining the capitol invasion, which would be unprotected illegal conduct. Things get murky if these government workers were displaying white supremacist symbols, like a confederate flag, at the rally. Courts have recognized limits on the public speech of police officers to uphold public confidence, community relations and department morale. But as the Brennan Center, a liberal-leaning law and public policy institute, observed in an August 2020 report, “few law enforcement agencies have policies that specifically prohibit affiliating with white supremacist groups.” The absence of such policies could make it harder for departments to later discipline off-duty police officers for their role.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]State lawmakers who participated are a different matter. Because they were elected by the people, they can’t be removed like ordinary employees. That might require a recall election or a state impeachment process.But for most of the folks who snapped selfies in the Capitol – or ended up in someone else’s – if they don’t get a knock on the door from the FBI, they may soon be getting one from HR.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth C. Tippett, University of Oregon.Read more: * A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot * Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in TrumpElizabeth C. Tippett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang fled 'too small' apartment during pandemic

    New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • Indonesia green-lights emergency use of Chinese vaccine

    Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority on Monday green-lighted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd., with vaccinations of high-risk groups expected to start later this week. Conditional vaccination of healthcare workers and other civil servants using the vaccine, called CoronaVac, is expected to begin this week. “Based on the data and considering the guidance from (the World Health Organization), CoronaVac has met the requirements to get the permit to use the vaccine,” the chief of Indonesia Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, Penny Lukito, said at a news conference.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fears for Biden inauguration as FBI warns of  'armed uprising' and pro-Trump protests in 50 state capitals

    The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Philippines books 25 million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, with the first 50,000 expected to arrive in February, a government official said on Monday. The deal will be a boost for a country that has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia, but has trailed regional peers in securing vaccines, with which it hopes this year to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the rest of the Sinovac vaccines will arrive in batches from March until December.

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • After break with Trump, Pence charts a new path forward

    Angry over his treatment by the president, Pence and his team are moving to get through the next nine days — and beyond.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Indonesian plane crew did not report emergency before it plunged into sea, investigator says

    The crew of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before it suddenly plunged into the sea, an investigator said Monday. Authorities have so far been unable to explain why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after takeoff, but say they've pinpointed the location of the black boxes. A recording of conversations with air traffic control pointed to routine exchanges, and there was no communication as the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea, said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo. "It's like a normal conversation and nothing suspicious," he told AFP. "There's no talk of an emergency or something like that." The preliminary data suggested it was "most likely" the plane was intact when it hit the water Saturday, he added. "But we don't know at this stage" what caused the crash, Utomo said. There were 62 Indonesian passengers and crew aboard the half-full flight, including 10 children.