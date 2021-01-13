Impeachment or not, the Justice Department must investigate Trump

Sarah Chayes, Ben Clements and Ron Fein
FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump moves from the podium to allow Attorney General William Barr to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room in Washington. The relationship between President Donald Trump and top ally Attorney General William Barr is fraying over the lack of splashy indictments so far in the Justice Department&#39;s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, according to people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Federal criminal investigations related to President Trump should go forward; otherwise, former Atty. Gen. William Barr's politicization of the Justice Department will be perpetuated. (Alex Brandon/ Associated Press )

Whatever the outcome of the House of Representatives' move to impeach Donald Trump for a second time, should the Department of Justice also investigate the president for potential federal criminal violations?

A chorus of commentators has urged caution. But a decision not to investigate in the wake of one of the most dishonest and disreputable administrations in American history would teach future presidents that they are beyond reach of the law, reinforcing a growing perception that the rules don’t apply to the rich and powerful. It would inflame, not heal, the nation’s divides.

First, Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol must be examined. The president’s rallying cries that day to his supporters to “fight like hell” and “we’re going to the Capitol” to “show strength” may equate to participation in numerous federal crimes, including inciting rebellion, seditious conspiracy and violent entry into the Capitol. Worse, initial reports suggest that his administration may have delayed other agencies from intervening as the Capitol was breached. Whether Trump’s role is framed as conspiracy, inducement or otherwise, a serious investigation into possible grounds for prosecution is warranted.

The assault came just days after Trump’s phone call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the presidential election outcome in that state. The call almost certainly violated federal law; indeed, two members of Congress have already sent a criminal referral to the FBI.

That’s just January. Earlier, Trump was identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in the successful federal prosecution of Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, for campaign finance crimes. Separately, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report laid out overwhelming evidence of a multifaceted effort to obstruct justice. Mueller refrained from spelling out the obvious because of Department of Justice policy against prosecuting a sitting president. But for that policy, Trump almost surely would have been prosecuted. And the policy itself no longer applies once the president’s term is over.

Separately, the inspector general in the office of the director of national intelligence sent a criminal referral to the FBI alleging possible violations of federal laws “related to a telephone call on July 25, 2019, between President Donald J. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.” Trump’s attempted trade of U.S. policy for a spurious investigation led to his impeachment. Although the Senate — a political body rendering an inherently political decision — declined to convict and remove the president from office, that doesn’t immunize him from later criminal prosecution. President Clinton, who faced a similar situation albeit on far less serious charges, avoided indictment only by making a deal with prosecutors.

Trump may well have violated other federal criminal laws by misusing the presidency for personal profit, attempting to sabotage the 2020 election and establishing a policy of family separation and detention of children under conditions that, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, “may amount to torture.” He may also be guilty of other misconduct that the public hasn’t yet learned about or which may occur in the remaining days of his presidency.

Some worry that investigating a former president might be seen as political revenge and set a dangerous precedent. Others think a second impeachment should preclude criminal investigation. But ignoring evidence of criminal conduct would also set a dangerous precedent, enshrining a policy that former presidents are immune from prosecution. The ideal is for presidents not to commit crimes. And the credible threat of criminal prosecution is a powerful deterrent. Criminal justice is the clearest possible statement of what a society finds intolerable.

Another concern is that such investigations would keep attention focused on Trump and feed his claims of witch hunt and martyrdom. But surely we know him by now. Trump will do all he can to keep himself in the news, airing his grievances, no matter what prosecutors do or don’t do.

Finally, those opposed to holding Trump accountable say that President-elect Joe Biden and the next attorney general must refrain from investigating Trump and his associates as part of an effort to restore impartiality to the Department of Justice. But in a depoliticized Department of Justice, career prosecutors and investigators conduct investigations without political direction or interference. For the president or the attorney general to order (or ask) the department’s attorneys to cease or not commence investigations relating to Trump would perpetuate, rather than reverse, former Atty. Gen. William Barr’s evident political interference in prosecutorial decision making.

Merrick Garland, assuming he is confirmed as attorney general, should neither order that the department prosecute Trump nor that it not prosecute him. Rather, Garland should establish an independent task force to coordinate federal investigations relating to evidence of Trump’s misconduct. That would ensure that such probes would go forward without political interference and without distracting the rest of Justice Department.

Justified federal investigations can be handled with sensitivity and professionalism, making it clear that no one — not even a former president — is above the law.

Sarah Chayes is the author of “On Corruption in America — And What Is at Stake.” Ben Clements is a former federal prosecutor and the chair of Free Speech For People. Ron Fein is the legal director of Free Speech For People.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Trump says riot remarks were ‘totally appropriate,’ takes no responsibility for his supporters attacking Capitol

    Before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, President Trump took no responsibility for the riot at the Capitol last week, saying his previous remarks about it were “totally appropriate.”

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Airbnb to ban Capitol rioters from staying in Washington DC properties for Biden inauguration

    GoFundMe also bans travel expenses fundraisers for those attending potentially violent political events

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Trump Denies Responsibility for Capitol Riot, Says Impeachment Push Causing ‘Tremendous Anger’

    President Trump said Tuesday that Democrats' second attempt to impeach him over his role in last week's violence at the Capitol is causing "tremendous anger" before defending the contents of the speech he delivered ahead of the riot, in which he urged his supporters to congregate at the Capitol in a show of "strength.""It's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," Trump told reporters at the White House as he was leaving for a visit to the southern border."This impeachment is causing tremendous anger," Trump said, adding, "It's really a terrible thing that they're doing."On Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” over the riot by fervent Trump supporters at the Capitol last week that resulted in five dead. The House is set to vote on the impeachment article on Wednesday. A resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office was blocked by House Republicans.On Wednesday, a large group of Trump supporters overpowered Capitol Police and forced their way into the halls of Congress. Pence and the assembled lawmakers evacuated the Senate floor, where a joint session of Congress was being held to certify the presidential election results.The violence followed a rally outside the White House earlier in the day where President Trump addressed the “Save America March” and repeated his claims that November’s election was rife with voter fraud that threatened to deprive him of his rightful second term.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president said, but he also warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters later on Tuesday about his rhetoric before and during the riot that prompted bipartisan condemnation.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Early data in Israeli vaccine programme suggests infection rates slashed after first jab

    Early data in Israel has indicated that coronavirus vaccines can significantly reduce infection rates in patients after they receive the first jab, in the first sign that the Jewish state’s world class inoculations drive is effective. According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, initial research by healthcare provider Maccabi said the first dose of the vaccine reduced the risk of catching coronavirus by 60 per cent after 14 days. A separate study by Clalit, another Israel healthcare provider, put the figure somewhat lower at 33 per cent after testing 200,000 elderly vaccinated citizens. That study compared test results for the vaccinated group with a sample of 200,000 Israelis who had not yet received the vaccine. The full details of the studies have not yet been published. “The graphs diverge on day 14 with a 33 per cent decline among the vaccinated elderly, without a similar trend among the unvaccinated,” Ran Balicer, the founding director of the Clalit Research Institute, said in a statement to the Telegraph. “Peer reviewed manuscripts with more elaborate study design are underway and will shed more light on this topic,” he added. Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the government's public health department, stressed that it was in the early stages of studying the data.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest