Impeachment was not meant as tool just to remove political opponents from office

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

The president shall hold office for a term of four years. The vice president (VP) is chosen similarly to the president - by an Electoral College and not by popular vote.

The president “shall from time to time” (usually in the first part of each year) give the State of the Union Address to Congress.

This is most often done in a joint session of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Constitution provides that at such address, the President shall “… recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient …”

As a practical matter, the president usually speaks on what his administration has done well in the last year; what challenges and issues are ahead; and what legislation he or she wants implemented going forward.

The president has the power to convene the Congress, or either House, due to extraordinary circumstances. Further, the president can adjourn Congress if both Houses cannot agree. The president has the power to “receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers …”

He or she as president is responsible for the faithful execution of all federal laws. The president has the power to commission “… Officers of the United States.”

Article II provides that “(t)he President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Impeachment, the charging decision, is completed with a majority vote of the House of Representatives.

Conviction by trial in the Senate requires a concurrence of two-thirds of the senators present. Judgment of conviction in impeachment cases are limited to removal from office and preclusion from serving in an office of honor or trust in the federal government.

If these acts are alleged crimes under state or federal law, she or he can still be tried in state or federal court.

This would not constitute double jeopardy. Impeachment and even a convicting trial for impeachment are not criminal trials in the double jeopardy sense. An impeachment is similar to an indictment. Unless convicted by the Senate, there is no legal impact without a subsequent Senate conviction.

The House has much discretion to determine what is an impeachable offense, but our Founders did not intend for the process to be a tool to simply remove a political opponent from office. The House impeached Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but neither former president was convicted by the Senate.

How the executive and legislative branches differ from the judiciary

Our study of founding documents and American government will continue next session with Article III, the Judiciary.

Please recall that the first two branches of federal government are political. Representatives and senators are elected by the people. The president and VP are elected through an Electoral College. Article I and II officials pay attention to policy, polls, politics and ideology. They come and go. They run for re-election.

The third branch, the judiciary, is independent and should not be political. Once appointed and confirmed, they are in office for life or “good behavior.”

Federal judges interpret federal and state laws and are bound by the Constitution. Judges are independent.

Judges act as checks and balances against abuse of power by other branches. This independence is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic called America. Our Founding Fathers could answer questions in the 18th Century that we had not conceived of until the 21st Century.

Reading and studying the Constitution of the United States are times well spent.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Constitution lessons: Founders intended impeachment as an indictment