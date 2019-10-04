How impeachment is playing in one swing district

Denise Kline strolls up the driveway toward the glass doors of the New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, purse looped over her shoulder and notebook in hand. She’s here partly to show her support for Rep. Elaine Luria, who is hosting a town hall inside.

Mostly Ms. Kline is eager, if anxious, to hear what her fellow voters have to say to Ms. Luria about impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I know that this is an incendiary flashpoint, impeaching, because we’re so polarized,” Ms. Kline says. But ever since documents surfaced relating to Mr. Trump’s July 25 conversation with the president of Ukraine, she – like her congresswoman – says that an investigation is the only honorable path to take. “I feel as if the Democrats must do this. We all should do this, actually,” Ms. Kline says. “It doesn’t matter which party you are, because I believe it’s a dereliction of duty if we allow this behavior to continue.”

Ms. Kline, in many ways, sums up everything that led to this political moment. Like so many in Virginia Beach, she and her husband are retired military – she from the Navy, he from the Army. She is an old-school Democrat and has always considered Franklin D. Roosevelt a hero, though she’s voted for Republicans in the past.

Mr. Trump, however, drove her to make politics a personal priority. In 2018, she went canvassing for the first time in her life on behalf of Ms. Luria’s campaign, making her part of the surge of suburban women who turned out in the midterms to help Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Now it’s voters like Ms. Kline, in competitive districts like this one, who will likely influence what happens next – both in the 2020 election and perhaps even sooner if House members have to make a politically sensitive vote on impeachment.

“This is where everything is flowing together in terms of the trends of the last couple years,” says John McGlennon, who teaches government and public policy at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg. “It’s definitely one of those districts that, by virtue of its suburban character and the increasing movement of suburban voters and women toward the Democrats, has become bluer. But it’s still within the range of competition.”

A high-turnover district

If Virginia’s 2nd District has a defining characteristic, it’s the outsize presence of the U.S. armed forces. The region is home to nine major military centers, including the world’s biggest naval base in Norfolk, and to one of the largest concentrations of combined retired and active military personnel in the country. It’s not unusual to hear aircraft zooming overhead, or come across veteran-owned businesses with names like The Landing Zone or Warriors Taphouse.

The district is also primarily suburban, with sprawling Virginia Beach, population about 460,000, at its core. One of the truisms of the Trump era is that turnout from suburban voters, especially women, drove the Democratic wave that followed Mr. Trump’s election in 2016. They were the force behind Democrats’ huge gains in the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate in 2017. In 2018, they helped make Ms. Luria one of three Democratic women to flip GOP-held congressional seats in the state.

The combination makes for a swing district in the truest sense. The district’s congressional representation has been mostly Republican over the past two decades, but no member has held the seat longer than three terms in that period. Ms. Luria’s Republican predecessor, Scott Taylor, opposed the transgender ban in the military and co-sponsored both an anti-discrimination bill and a marijuana legalization law.

Scott Rigell, who held the seat before Mr. Taylor, ended up resigning from the Virginia Beach Republican Party over his strong opposition to Mr. Trump’s candidacy. The last Democrat to represent the district, Glenn Nye, was a member of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition.

Ms. Luria herself served in the Navy for 20 years, retiring as a commander in 2017. Though progressive on social issues, she’s cast herself as a pragmatist willing to work with Republicans on common sense legislation, particularly around defense and security.