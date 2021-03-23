Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021. Cuomo was there to encourage all people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities that were the most effected by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration's undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the chair of the state Assembly's judiciary committee said Tuesday.

Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” A team of lawyers from Manhattan law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is leading the investigation.

“Given the breadth and seriousness of the issues under investigation, we expect that the timing will be in terms of months rather than weeks,” Lavine said in a judiciary committee meeting, which was streamed in an audio-only broadcast Tuesday morning.

New York has only impeached a governor once in 1913. The state's constitution doesn't define an impeachable offense, and it doesn't require the Assembly to investigate a governor before voting to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved including how long the investigation will take, whether lawmakers will hold public hearings, if the committee will release a report with its findings to the public and how the committee will decide what constitutes an impeachable offense.

The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York's Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign as he faces allegations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and suppressing data to downplay the number of nursing homes residents who died of COVID-19.

The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately and apologized if he made anyone feel uncomfortable. He has also said his administration should have released data earlier but wanted to verify each death.

Dozens of lawmakers have raised concern over the governor's acknowledgement that he “unintentionally” offended others with his behavior, as well as his top aide's statement that the administration didn't release data about nursing home resident deaths to lawmakers because of fear that former President Trump's administration would “use it against us.”

Few Assembly Democrats are publicly calling for impeachment now, as federal prosecutors scrutinize the Cuomo administration's handling of nursing home data and the state attorney general's office investigates sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said an investigation addresses demands from several dozen Assembly Democrats who have said they want to await the results of ongoing investigations before calling on the governor to resign or be impeached.

"We are dealing with life, liberty, reputations, legacies, et cetera,” said Assembly member Latrice Walker.

But critics are raising concerns that the investigation is buying time for Cuomo, and that the choice of the law firm leading the judiciary committee's investigation is a conflict of interest because of ties to the three-term Democratic governor.

Former partner Dennis Glazer is a Cuomo political appointee who receives a retirement pension from the firm. He's also married to the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, who would sit on the impeachment court in the Senate.

Both Lavine and Davis Polk & Wardwell attorney Martine Beamon said they reviewed potential conflicts of interest and decided there aren't any. Neither spoke in detail about what led to that decision.

The firm's lawyers said that Glazer hasn't had any involvement in the firm's business or activities since his 2012 retirement.

Recommended Stories

  • Drugmakers prepare for the unusual: A defeat in Washington

    Democrats' next big bill could include drug price negotiations and other industry curbs. Pharma may not be able to fight it off this time.

  • AstraZeneca to publish full trial data after U.S. rebuke

    AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after U.S. health officials said the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy may not have been based on all the available data. AstraZeneca said results it published on Monday giving the shot an efficacy rate of 79% were based on an interim analysis of data through Feb. 17 and it would now "immediately engage" with the panel monitoring the trial to share its full analysis. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday it had reviewed the preliminary assessment of its full, or primary, analysis and found it to be consistent with the interim report.

  • Cuomo maintains support of voters, despite misconduct allegations

    He's lost the support of most of New York's congressional delegation, including its two senators.

  • New York Democrat slams Cuomo after release of 'child rapist', 'darling' comments

    State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther blasts fellow Democrat on 'The Story' amid scandal

  • AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective in large U.S. trial

    AstraZeneca and Oxford University said Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic illness and 100 percent effective at preventing serious COVID-19 cases or hospitalization in a U.S. trial involving more than 30,000 people. The vaccine, tested on 32,559 people 18 and older was effective among all age groups and demographics, including 80 percent effective with participants 65 and older. The U.S. trial's independent safety monitors, aided by an outside neurologist, specifically reviewed the trail data for increased risk of severe blood clotting, following reports of vaccinated people in Europe suffering from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. The review found no increased risk of thrombosis in the 21,583 volunteers who received at least one dose of the vaccine; the other participants were given a placebo. A YouGov poll published Monday found that a growing number of adults in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy believe the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, following a brief suspension of the vaccine in those countries last week. They began using the vaccine again after the European Medicines Agency and World Health Organization affirmed that AstraZeneca's vaccine is safe and effective. Public confidence in this vaccine, developed by Oxford researchers, is especially important for the global vaccination effort. The vaccine is already the most-used shot in many countries, and largely because of its price — about $4 a dose — and ability to be stored in a normal refrigerator, it is central to the efforts to vaccinate the developing world. The U.S. has also ordered 300 million doses, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet given it emergency use authorization. AstraZeneca said Monday it will submit the full results of its U.S. trial to the FDA and for peer review to be published in a journal. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting

    Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. “This Senate will be different,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

  • Teachers question new 3-foot social distancing guidelines

    The American Federation of Teachers is responding to the CDC's new recommendations, cutting social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet for most students.

  • 'We Must Do Better': Heartbroken but Determined Asian Lawmakers on What Comes Next After Atlanta Shootings

    Rep. Judy Chu says that she "knew this day would come": What she and other politicians want done to prevent more violence

  • Irish PM warns of 'trouble' in vaccine supply chain if EU blocks exports

    Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a "retrograde step" that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday. Martin told Ireland's RTE radio that representatives of vaccine-maker Moderna Inc had expressed concern to him that EU export restrictions on vaccines might affect its supply of raw materials for vaccine production.

  • France's confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine is astonishingly low

    The public's confidence in AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine is down noticeably in Europe and especially in France, a new poll has found — just as a large U.S. trial shows it to be 79 percent effective. YouGov found in a new poll that in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, "people are more likely to see the vaccine as unsafe than safe" after the vaccine's use was briefly paused there. This was particularly notable in France, where 61 percent of those surveyed said they think the vaccine is unsafe, up from 43 percent last month. In fact, just 23 percent of respondents in France said they believe the vaccine is safe. YouGov notes that even in February, though, more people in France thought the vaccine was unsafe than thought it was safe. The new surge in vaccine hesitancy in Europe shows how the EU’s disastrous approach is costing lives (via @alexwickham). https://t.co/THDzw6OkVy pic.twitter.com/UUVx2jQW2f — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) March 22, 2021 Meanwhile, 55 percent of respondents in Germany said they think the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, and that number was 52 percent in Spain and 43 percent in Italy. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was briefly paused in Europe amid concerns over whether it could be linked to blood clots, but it has since resumed, as the European Medicines Agency confirmed the vaccine to be safe and effective and found no increased blood clot risk. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson subsequently received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and encouraged the public to do so as well. According to YouGov, "only in Britain can the blood clots story be considered to have little to no impact," as the majority there continued to say they believe the vaccine to be safe. But elsewhere, YouGov writes, the decision to pause the vaccine's use in Europe "hugely damaged public perceptions of the vaccine's safety," with lead data journalist Matt Smith saying it has "undoubtedly suffered damage to its reputation for safety on the continent." YouGov's poll was conducted by speaking to a group of roughly 8,000 people in seven countries from March 12 through March 18, according to Reuters. Read more at YouGov. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • GOP hopefuls crank up the ‘if-Trump-doesn’t-run’ primary

    For potential candidates, there is little choice but to prepare as though they are running and Trump isn’t — and then watch it all evaporate if he does.

  • Op-Ed: The big post-pandemic educational mess and what it will take to solve it

    It's now clear that the serious negative consequences of the pandemic are real, large and disproportionately hit the most disadvantaged.

  • What we know about the victims of the Georgia shootings

    The eight people who died in a shooting spree by a 21-year-old gunman in Georgia this week have been identified by police and Fulton County officials.Why it matters: The fact that six of the eight victims are Asian women has left Asians and Pacific Islanders across America fearful and alarmed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here is what we know about the victims so far:The Fulton County Medical Examiner on Friday released the names of the other four victims: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.The victims earlier identified include: Delaina Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Paul Andre Michels, 52; and Daoyou Feng, 44. Kim was a "grandmother who enjoyed line dancing in her spare time," a family member told the New York Times."Stay strong in life...when you’re happy, I’m happy," she would tell her granddaughter in weekly phone calls, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser in her memory.Park assisted in managing one of the spas and provided meals for staff, the Washington Post reports. She'd lived in the New York metropolitan area for most of her life, her son-in-law Scott Lee told WashPost.She stayed with him and her daughter briefly in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, before moving to Atlanta several years ago. She was going to move back into their home in June, Lee said.Yue was a South Korean-born American citizen, "who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke," said her youngest son, Bobby Peterson, on a GoFundMe page.Grant was a single mother raising two sons in the U.S., her son, Randy Park, said on a GoFundMe page.Randy Park, 23, told the Daily Beast that he and his mom were very close: "She wasn’t just my mother. She was my friend."Yaun was reportedly meeting her husband for a couple's massage when the shooter broke in. Her husband made it out safely, though she did not.She was a mother of a 14-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter. Her loved ones believe she was a first-time customer at the spa, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Tan, who was originally from China and had one daughter, owned Young's Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., the New York Times writes."She did everything for me and for the family," daughter Jami Webb told USA Today. "She worked every day, 12 hours a day, so that me and our family would have a better life." Tan was killed two days before her 50th birthday.Feng had, per the Times, recently begun working at Tan's spa.She was kind and quiet, one of Tan's friends told the Post.Michels was a businessman and U.S. Army veteran. The 52-year-old was one of nine siblings and had been married for over 20 years. Longtime friend Kikiana Whidby said Michels treated everyone like he was their uncle, per the Post.Of the six Asian women at the spa, four were of Korean descent, per South Korea's foreign ministry.The ministry said Wednesday, "Our government is closely watching the situation, holding a deep interest in the safety of our compatriots overseas."Another victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, suffered a non-fatal shot to the head that traveled into his lungs. He is in intensive care, per CNN. Hernandez-Ortiz was a father and husband to his wife, Flora Gonzalez Gomez.Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information about the victims emerges.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Atlanta gunman charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault

    The 21-year-old white man who confessed to opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas and killing eight people, including six Asian women, has been charged with "malice murder" and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said Monday.Why it matters: The killings spurred nationwide outrage over anti-Asian violence in the U.S. Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and public officials have called for police to rule the shootings a hate crime, arguing that law enforcement are unable to recognize a case of anti-Asian hate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Robert Aaron Long already faced eight charges of murder. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office also earlier charged him with one count of assault.Malice murder is an offense in Georgia alleging implied or express malice. It's unclear whether a racial motive has been ruled out.What they're saying: "In an effort to preserve the case for prosecution, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office will not be making any additional comments about this case at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement to news outlets.The big picture: Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise since the pandemic started, with Asian women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than Asian men, per Stop AAPI Hate. Over 183 national organizations led by AAPI groups are calling on President Biden to set aside $300 million for addressing anti-Asian hate. Last week, the president urged passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would improve hate crime tracking and tap a Justice Department official for reviewing COVID-related hate crimes, among other things. Go deeper: Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Barack Obama Remembers Thinking Marriage 'Neuters' You When He Was Younger

    Barack Obama’s marriage to Michelle Obama has often been referred to as #couplegoals in the years since they’ve left the White House, both for their romantic moments over the years together and their power couple dynamic as each partner takes on a bestselling memoir, new initiative, new TV show, or whatever they’ve decided to conquer […]

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time New York Jets GM Joe Douglas was done in NFL free agency on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher, effectively answering the New England Patriots' free agency spending spree.

  • Steven Spielberg Casts Seth Rogen as His Uncle in New Movie Based on Director's Childhood

    According to Deadline, Steven Spielberg has cast Seth Rogen to play a big role as his favorite uncle in a new movie based upon his childhood in Arizona.

  • In wake of Floyd, Taylor killings, should police have power to enter your home without a warrant?

    A nod from the Supreme Court in case that would give police right to search for 'community caretaking' would be a violation of the Fourth Amendment.