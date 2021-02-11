  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Impeachment prosecutors wrap up case: Here are the top takeaways from trial's third day

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — House impeachment managers spent the last day of their arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump telling senators that he reasonably should have known his actions would lead to violence and refuting what they expect his defense lawyers will say in the next two days of trial.

The prosecutors are hoping to convince senators that Trump should be convicted on the charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but they will need 17 Republicans to side with all Democrats and independents to reach the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty.

The House managers rested Thursday afternoon after they said they demonstrated that the violence was foreseeable by Trump, that the former president did not attempt to stop his supporters and that he did not show remorse.

Impeachment live updates: Prosecution rests after two days in Trump impeachment trial

Here are the top takeaways from the House’s presentation on Thursday:

Impeachment manager: Trump has a history of inciting, praising violence

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is leading the House impeachment managers in the Senate trial, argued that Trump could have reasonably expected his words and actions would lead to the violence.

Raskin described how in the wake of coronavirus-related lockdown orders in the state of Michigan last year, Trump's volatile tweets and statements about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led his supporters to aggressively gather at that state's capital building and plot to kidnap the governor.

“Trump’s marching orders were followed by aggressive action on the ground," Raskin said.

Raskin presented Trump's words after his supporters chanted "lock her up" at a campaign rally, referring to Whitmer. He did not attempt to stop them, Raskin argued.

"I don't comment on that," Trump said at his rally. "They say, 'the president led them on.' No, I don't have to lead you on."

Capitol riot charges: 5 charged with conspiracy; at least 2 associated with Proud Boys leaders

On Wednesday the managers also presented video of Trump supporters in trucks and vehicles attempting to run a Biden-Harris campaign bus off a Texas highway and Trump's response praising the individuals as "patriots."

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said that when Trump attacked Georgia's secretary of state for refusing to go along with his false claims of election fraud, the former president's supporters sent threats.

"Each time his supporters along the way showed violence, he endorsed it, encouraged, praised it," Neguse said Thursday.

Trump did not show remorse, prosecution argues

House prosecutors used their arguments to portray former President Donald Trump as someone who not only invited the protesters to invade the Capitol, but never showed remorse for egging the crowd on.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., cited how Trump tweeted a video during the riot in which he said that while protestors should go home, they were “very special" people.

“This is not a man who showed remorse,” Lieu told the senators.

Lieu said Trump never admitted to going "too far" with his rhetoric and actions. Rather, Lieu argued, Trump continued to push his falsehood that the election was rigged by Democrats and that his loss was due to fraud.

Despite ample opportunity, Lieu said, Trump still has not said "the one sentence that matters, the one sentence that would prevent future political violence: 'The election was not stolen.' "

Trump's actions hurt the US, manager says

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said that Trump's actions hurt the country's standing around the world, demonstrating that Trump violated his oath of office. Castro read statements and reports from foreign leaders from countries such as China, Russia and Iran using the insurrection to “not only to denigrate America, but to justify their own antidemocratic behavior calling America hypocritical.”

Castro pointed to how the Chinese government used the Capitol breach against support of the Hong Kong protesters, who are fighting for democracy.

“We cannot let them use what happened on Jan. 6 to define us, who we are and what we stand for. We get to define ourselves by how we respond to the attack of Jan. 6,” Castro said.

He argued that senators must convict Trump to show adversaries and allies that Trump's actions do not represent the United States.

"The world is watching and wondering whether we are who we say we are," Castro said.

Prosecutors: Trump has no First Amendment defense

The House managers spent part of Thursday pushing back on the arguments they expect Trump's defense team to make in the next two days of arguments, namely that Trump is protected by the First Amendment right to political speech.

Raskin said that the defense team plans to paint a picture of Trump's actions contrary to the facts, and that the president cannot use the First Amendment as an "excuse” for the deadly riot at the Capitol that day given his incitement of the crowd and his relentlessly false allegations about the election.

"Trump is not even close to the proverbial citizen who falsely shouts 'fire' in a crowded theater. He is like the now-proverbial municipal fire chief who incites a mob to go set the theater on fire, and not only refuses to put out the fire, but encourages the mob to keep going as the place spreads," Raskin said. "We would hold that fire chief accountable. We would forbid him from that job ever again. And that's exactly what must happen here."

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor told the Senate on Tuesday that while his client denounced the violence at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as “repugnant in every sense of the word,” he also said Trump’s words are protected speech that should not be blamed for the actions of the rioters.

"To hear his lawyers tell it, he was just some guy at a rally expressing unpopular opinions,” Neguse told the senators Thursday at the impeachment trial. “They would have you believe that this whole impeachment is because he said things that one may disagree with. Really?"

Defense lawyer says House presentation is 'offensive'

Trump’s defense team led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen will have up to 16 hours over the next two days to make their own arguments. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Schoen said that the House managers' arguments were "offensive" and called the presentation "an entertainment package."

Schoen insisted Trump does not want to be associated with the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 and that senators will get "a much better picture of what's going on here" when their team presents, starting Friday.

More: Trump is unhappy with his legal team, allies say, but confident he'll be acquitted

After Wednesday's presentation, Castor also said the videos shown that depicted how close rioters were to were powerful, but he hadn't heard the violence connected to Trump.

“We know a mob breached the Capitol and wreaked havoc in the building,” Castor said. “I’m waiting for them to connect that up to President Trump, and so far that hasn’t happened.”

What comes next?

The House managers wrapped up their case on Thursday, having used only about 11 of their allotted 16 hours for argument. On Friday at noon ET, Trump's legal team will begin their presentation, which could last up to eight hours with an additional eight hours on Saturday.

After both sides have concluded, senators then will have the opportunity to ask both sides questions.

Following the question-and-answer session, either side could request to call witnesses, which could extend the trial. If no witnesses are called, the trial could conclude early next week after closing arguments from both sides and a vote to convict or acquit.

Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 senators, must agree that Trump is guilty of incitement in order to secure a conviction. Though some Republican senators have indicated they're open to conviction, most have indicated they do not support the trial.

In a vote on Tuesday on whether the trial itself was constitutional since Trump is not currently in office, 44 Republican senators voted that the trial should not continue, and just six voted that it is constitutional.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Nicholas Wu, Bart Jansen, Ledyard King, Savannah Behrmann, Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment trial: 5 takeaways as prosecutors wrap up case

Latest Stories

  • Nancy Mace humiliated on MSNBC after being called out for parroting incorrect impeachment claim

    Mace claims Trump was not president when he was impeached, which is false

  • White House Responds to Recent Wave of Violence Against Elderly Asian Americans

    President Joe Biden's Administration has expressed concern over the disturbing uptick in violence toward Asian Americans in recent weeks. Several disturbing videos have emerged showing unprovoked attacks on elderly Asian Americans, including at least three in the Bay Area within the last two weeks, as NextShark previously reported. During a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter how the Biden administration would address the issue, and whether the President had seen the videos.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • EU approves all requests for COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, U.S., Japan, China

    The European Commission has so far approved all requests for the export of COVID-19 vaccines, including to Britain, the United States, China and Japan, since it set up on Jan. 30 a mechanism to monitor vaccine flows, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. The accommodating stance is expected to alleviate concerns from global partners about the EU's willingness to allow COVID-19 vaccines to leave its territory, despite the 27-nation bloc having faced supply disruptions and a cut in vaccine deliveries. The EU had exported millions of vaccines to several countries including Britain, Israel, China and Canada before the monitoring scheme was set up, according to customs data cited in an EU internal document seen by Reuters.

  • Freed Saudi activist had electrodes fixed on her head during phone calls with relatives, family says

    A detained Saudi women’s rights activist had electrodes fixed to her head during phone calls with her family to prevent her speaking of the torture she suffered in prison, her sister said on Thursday after her release. Loujain al-Hathoul was released to her family’s home in Riyadh on Wednesday after 1,001 days in prison on charges related to her activism. Under her probation she is unable to travel, use social media or speak to the media. Her sisters, who live abroad, announced Thursday that Ms al-Hathoul will seek legal redress in Saudi Arabia for torture she said she suffered in detention. “She was tortured and she cannot forget this,” her sister Lina said, during an online press conference. The family have previously claimed Ms al-Hathoul was tortured – which Saudi authorities deny – but gave new details Thursday, including that the threat of electrocution stopped her speaking out. “If I complained about anything they were ready to electrocute me,” Lina said her sister told the family on Wednesday of her early months in detention. “It was months later that we found out about the torture” when Ms al-Hathoul was moved to another prison, Lina said. Ms al-Hathoul has identified one of her torturers as Saud Al Qahtani, a top adviser to the Saudi crown prince until he was sanctioned by the US over his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “He’s the only person that we know the name of who was present at the torture sessions,” Lina said. Mr Qahtani is notorious in Saudi Arabia, sometimes called the “lord of the flies” for his army of Twitter trolls used for attacking dissidents. “Loujain recognised him, he’s a public figure,” said her older sister Alia. Ms al-Hathoul now hopes to use the Saudi justice system to prove she was tortured and seek justice. “The torturers must be sentenced,” Lina said. In December, Ms al-Hathoul was sentenced to nearly six years imprisonment over her activism, which included demanding the right for women to drive and calling for the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system. The decades old driving ban was lifted weeks after her arrest, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman eager to claim the credit for the reform. The 35-year-old prince muscled his way to become next in line to the throne in 2015, partly by projecting an image as a dynamic young reformer who could modernise the conservative kingdom. But the sisters believe that any reforms under Mohammed bin Salman are illusory. “MBS is far from being a reformer, he’s an oppressor,” said Lina, referring to him by his initials. “Women’s empowerment is a lie in Saudi Arabia, there are no real reforms,” she said. Lina said she was choosing her words carefully to avoid further negative repercussions for her family still in Saudi Arabia: “There’s really an atmosphere of fear under MBS.” The family believe Ms al-Hathoul’s early release was timed by the Saudi government to impress new US President Joe Biden, who has promised closer scrutiny of his close ally’s human rights record. “Saudi Arabia’s situation is tightly connected with what’s going on in the US,” Alia said. “The Biden administration made clear that they care about human rights.”

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Prison's 'segregation order' allowed only white officers to interact with Derek Chauvin after George Floyd's death

    Eight US prison guards have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination after they were barred from working on the floor where a former police officer charged over George Floyd's death was being held. The eight guards, who identify as African American, Hispanic, Pacific Islander American and multiracial, say they were segregated and prevented from doing their jobs at the Ramsey County jail in Minnesota solely because of the colour of their skin. They say their supervisor believed they could not be trusted to professionally perform their duties around Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who was pleading for air. Floyd's death on May 25 sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and brought to the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, before he was transferred to a state prison. He is now out on bail and scheduled to go to trial in March on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. "Segregation has no place in society or the workplace and on May 29, 2020, eight Ramsey County correctional officers experienced blatant discrimination based on their race and skin colour," said Lucas Kaster, an lawyer for the guards.

  • Biden in call with China's Xi raises human rights, trade

    Joe Biden on Wednesday held his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing's crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns. The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review U.S. national security strategy in China and after the new U.S. president announced he was levying sanctions against Myanmar's military regime following this month's coup in the southeast Asian country. A White House statement said Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair economic practices."

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • 5 dead in 'mass casualty incident' on icy Texas freeway

    Fort Worth firefighters are calling the pileup on Interstate 35 a "mass casualty incident."

  • Alabama death row inmate Willie B Smith given last-minute execution reprieve

    State plans to challenge appeal court's ruling on death row inmate

  • Chip Roy: Biden is ‘purposefully’ refusing to enforce US law with new immigration policies

    Senator Chip Roy says that new immigration policies from the Biden administration are dangerous to Americans and immigrants.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP