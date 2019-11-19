Impeachment: Read the transcript for State Department official David Hale's testimony

Congressional impeachment investigators released the transcript of David Hale, the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs who testified behind closed doors on Nov. 6 in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Hale testified that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told him there was no evidence of the claims that former Ukranian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was saying derogatory things about President Donald Trump.

More: Intimidation among key takeaways from the Trump impeachment hearing with Marie Yovanovitch

Hale additionally told lawmakers that State Department records show Pompeo calling Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer who has emerged as a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, twice in late March, likely to discuss the smear campaign against Yovanovitch.

Hale also states that Pompeo called Sean Hannity, who has previously denied the claim he spoke with Pompeo about Ukraine.

Hale is scheduled to testify publicly on Wednesday, along with European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Defense official Laura Cooper also being slated for that day.

Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million of military assistance to Ukraine as well as a White House meeting with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky unless the Ukrainian government opened investigations into Trump's political adversaries, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Read Hale's full transcript below:

https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/CPRT-116-IG00-D018-U1.pdf

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment: Read the transcript for David Hale's testimony