Impeachment vote foreshadows bitter fight over Trump's fate

WASHINGTON — Thursday saw the escalation of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, who stands accused of improperly exerting political influence over Ukraine, with Democrats in the House overwhelmingly voting to endorse a resolution that formalizes that inquiry.

Republicans, for their part, voted unanimously against the inquiry, presaging an impeachment fight that will see neither party willing to leave its trenches. GOP members of the House found no solace in the fact that the new resolution seemingly addresses some of their complaints about the impeachment process.

And they touted two defections from the Democratic conference as evidence that support for impeachment had been overstated by the president’s foes.

It could be weeks before the House actually votes on articles of impeachment, and it would then take a Senate vote to remove the president from office. Even so, the challenges to Trump’s presidency appear to be growing ever more dire, and Thursday’s proceedings showed the rhetoric emanating from both camps will only grow more heated.

The day on Capitol Hill opened with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling reporters gathered for a press conference, “The times have found us,” invoking the Founding Fathers in her explanation of why an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct was necessary.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters) More

Some minutes later the Founding Fathers were summoned again, only this time it was by Republicans on the House floor who, referencing Alexander Hamilton, argued that the process was bound to be compromised, whatever its exact ramifications.

“There will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt,” Hamilton wrote in “The Federalist Papers.” Republicans have argued that the impeachment proceedings stem not from genuine concerns of wrongdoing by Trump but by a long-standing Democratic distaste for the president.

The resolution, introduced earlier this week, was supposed to make impeachment slightly more palatable for Republicans, but it appears to have failed in that regard. Republicans remain upset about the process, in which House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will hold public hearings with key witnesses, followed by more hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, where Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., will give Trump’s lawyers a chance to respond to evidence and call their own witnesses.

Accordingly, as they prepared to vote, Republicans denounced the Democrats, with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., saying Democrats had “an infatuation with impeachment” and arguing —alongside a poster showing the Kremlin — that the proceedings were something out of the Soviet Union.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., taunted the opposition. “They are scared they cannot defeat us at the ballot box,” he said in remarks on the House floor.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, center. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

McCarthy also complained that the rules for the Judiciary Committee say that Democrats will allow Trump’s attorneys to call witnesses and introduce evidence only if the White House reduces its obstruction of the inquiry by refusing to provide documents and allow witnesses to testify.