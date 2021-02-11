Impeachment scofflaws: Irresponsible Republicans inflict pain on America but not Trump

How might the suffering of our nation been eased, and the attack on our Capitol and Constitution prevented, had Republicans in the Senate stood with courage and integrity over a year ago and convicted President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial? It is difficult but necessary that we ask this question.

While no one would suggest that Trump is responsible for COVID-19, it is undeniable that he made informed, politically strategic decisions as president that disregarded the value of American lives. It is irrefutable that he led a campaign of lies and conspiracy theories that misinformed the American people about the dangers of the coronavirus and the steps that would limit its tragic impact, now approaching half a million deaths.

For months he tested the limits of our union by denying the results of a free, fair, secure election, attempting to disenfranchise millions of legitimate ballots, and calling on his supporters to come to Washington and stage an insurrection against our government.

Impossible to fathom another betrayal

All of this was the cost of Republicans in Congress abandoning their constitutional oaths, denying their ethical obligations and joining a misinformation campaign against the American people. It seems nearly impossible to fathom, but they are preparing to do it again, this time at potentially even greater cost.

On the opening day of Trump’s second impeachment trial, only six Republicans voted yes on the question of whether the proceedings were constitutional and the Senate could hold the trial. That in itself is a damning indictment of the Republican Party.

Trump was charged with incitement of an insurrection on Jan. 6 when a mob stormed our Capitol with the intent to kill our elected leaders and take control of our government. In the opening presentation Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was in the Capitol with his daughter as the mob descended, laid out the events of that day in devastating, painful detail, bringing Americans across the country to tears as they watched from home.

More effective than even his words, however, was the incriminating video timeline of Jan. 6 that he shared. We saw the evolution of the insurrection as Donald Trump Jr., Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, Rudy Giuliani and Trump himself took the microphone to inflame the mob. Trump promised to march with them as he goaded them toward the Capitol, telling them: “We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Wednesday's testimony was equally powerful. The House managers methodically laid out the evidence against the president as the insurrectionist in chief. They brought us back to last July, when Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in an interview with Chris Wallace, and reminded us of all the tweets, speeches and off-the cuff remarks that followed, attacking the election process, election officials and then the election results.

Crying in courtrooms: Even for lawyers, impeachment worth getting emotional about

Trump’s supporters took him literally over and over again, they proved. The president knew they would take him literally again. And to that point, the managers showed that the plans for the attack on the Capitol were on public social media platforms, that Fox News, Trump’s favorite news source, reported on them, and that the White House ignored warnings from the FBI that violence at the rally was likely. Then came the police audio — the progress of the rioters, reports of injuries, desperate calls for help: "They've breached the scaffolds! They're behind our lines!" And "the crowd is using munitions against us!"

The rioters stormed the Capitol and attacked scores of police officers. Their actions led to the death of five people, including one of the officers. They broke through barricades, smashed windows and tried to breach the House and Senate chambers where elected leaders of our government hid in fear for their lives.

A mutiny against democracy

It was an insurrection against the United States of America that was led by our president.

If Republicans allow this mutiny against democracy to stand without maximum constitutional consequence, they will once again be inflicting immeasurable damage on America. If Trump is not convicted, his violent, authoritarian, racist, conspiracy-driven movement will continue to expand. Violent, militant insurrectionists will be empowered. They will continue to plot their revolution. Future political candidates will attempt to manipulate and incite these revolutionaries to their own political benefit.

Worth the time: Trump Senate impeachment trial gives 'we the people' our day in court, even if he walks

America’s place in the world as a protector of freedom and defender of democracy is on trial. The Republican Party is on trial as well.

In their vote, Republicans in the Senate will send a clear message to the world. They are either with the Constitution, with the truth, with democracy — or they are with an authoritarian, twice-impeached insurrectionist. We must always stand on the side of democracy. This is our obligation as a free people.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is sending signals that this will be a vote of conscience. GOP senators should take him up on that. If they don’t, future generations will pay the price for Republican cowardice today.

Jennifer Horn, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, is a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Follow her on Twitter: @NHJennifer

