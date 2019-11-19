From impeachment testimony to Democratic debate, Wednesday could be wild

Buckle up: Wednesday could be wild.

A wealthy hotelier from Portland, Oregon, seems an unlikely figure to be at the center of a shadowy foreign-policy operation aimed at pressuring the new leader of Ukraine to do a “favor” that just might help President Trump’s reelection. But Gordon Sondland, who was appointed ambassador to the European Union after donating $1 million to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, could well turn out to be the single most critical witness in his impeachment.

In the morning on Capitol Hill, Sondland is scheduled to take the stand before the House Intelligence Committee amid speculation about whether he will reiterate his closed-door testimony, revise it in the face of conflicting testimony from other witnesses, or even plead the Fifth Amendment and refuse to talk altogether.

Regardless of what happens then, hours later attention will shift from him to a stage in Atlanta, where the 10 leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will face off in their fifth debate. It will be less than three months before the opening Iowa caucuses begin the process of determining who will take on Trump in 2020, and just weeks before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on Articles of Impeachment.

The repercussions of the full day could help evict Trump from the White House through impeachment, or defeat him through the ballot box, or even contribute to a backlash that boosts his re-election. (That seemed to be Trump's own view. Democrats are using "the impeachment hoax" for political gain, he told reporters Tuesday, "but it's had the opposite effect.")

The first impeachment in U.S. history of a president in the process of running for re-election has created a complicated melodrama that has dominated the news and exhausted much of the electorate.

In a poll released last week, sponsored by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, most Americans said they hear conflicting information, and nearly half said they find it hard to know what they should believe.

That's one reason Sondland's testimony looms as so important.

Sondland's call, changing testimony

As a Trump donor and appointee, he's hard to dismiss as a never-Trumper, the charge the president has made against other witnesses.

But Sondland's testimony could undercut some of the arguments that the president's defenders have relied on – that the accounts of questionable actions by Trump are second-hand and hearsay, for one. For another, that he was trying, appropriately, to combat corruption in Ukraine, not to dirty up a domestic political rival. And that he didn't demand an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as a prerequisite for releasing U.S. military aid that Congress had appropriated.

Sondland reportedly talked directly to Trump, and about the military aid, in an extraordinary conversation on July 26, the day after Trump had talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and asked for a "favor." A White House summary of that call shows Trump urging Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden and an unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had been behind meddling in the 2016 election.

