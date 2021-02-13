Impeachment trial surprise as Senate approves move to call witnesses

House impeachment managers threw a curveball on Saturday morning, asking that they be allowed to call witnesses on what was expected to be a final day of closing arguments.

The motion was approved by the Senate, meaning the impeachment trial, which had been expected to end Saturday, may now be extended for an unforeseeable period of time.

Lead manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., just after 10 a.m., said the managers wanted to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., to testify via Zoom call. The Senate then voted on a motion regarding whether to call witnesses at all, and the Senate approved the motion 55 to 45, with five Republicans joining all the Democrats in supporting the measure.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks during a news conference on the House steps in Washington In December. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

A separate vote is needed for each witness requested.

Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month, released a statement on Friday night saying that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had related to her that when he spoke to Trump by phone on Jan. 6, while rioters were assaulting the Capitol and lawmakers’ lives were in danger, the president refused to do anything to stop the violence.

“The president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol,” Herrera Beutler said. “McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

The Senate voted 55-45 in favor of calling witnesses during impeachment trial on Saturday. (Reuters Video)

Herrera Beutler had already related this call in a statement before the House impeachment vote, but she added this exhortation Friday to others who might have information about the president’s state of mind before or during the insurrection.

“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: If you have something to add here, now would be the time,” she said.

The relevance of this goes to whether it can be proved that Trump intentionally incited the violence at the Capitol and intentionally sought to stop the process of certifying the 2020 election results in an attempt to hold on to power.

The decision to call witnesses was not expected but was made after senators from both parties began to signal on Saturday morning that they supported the idea.

