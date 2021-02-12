Impeachment trial: Time to put Trump and remnant of Republican Party he controls behind us

Chris Truax, Opinion columnist
There’s a once-famous short story called The Devil and Daniel Webster wherein a farmer named Jabez Stone sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for success. When the Devil — known as Mr. Scratch in the story — finally shows up to collect, Stone hires Daniel Webster to help him break the contract. Webster demands a trial so the Devil provides a stacked jury made up of some of the worst sinners in the pages of American history. Nonetheless, Webster speaks to their better natures and their underlying patriotism. Moved by his eloquence, the jury finds for the defendant, voids the contract and frees Stone from his deal.

If you make Stone a stand-in for the Republican party, this story is a pretty decent allegory.

When the House impeachment managers warned the Senate that the mob violence of Jan. 6, 2021 would be repeated if they didn’t take a stand against it, they didn’t go far enough. Even now, public officials who cross Donald Trump receive death threats. Members of Congress fear for their lives if they follow their conscience and vote to impeach. The violence the impeachment managers warn of isn’t just something that might happen in the future. It’s something that is happening now.

Threats over elections

This is nothing new. Back in 2016, the chair of the Colorado GOP was getting death threats because Colorado awarded primary delegates through a caucus system instead of holding an election. “Shame on the people who think somehow that it is right to threaten me and my family over not liking the outcome of an election.” Again, that was in 2016. In a Republican primary.

The impeachment managers have made a compelling case. Trump spent two months attacking our democratic institutions and repeating the outright, bald-faced lie that he had actually won in a landslide the election was being stolen from him. Then he called a mob to Washington, D.C., and launched it at Congress with the specific intent of preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. No matter how you cut it, slice it, or dice it, that is utterly unacceptable behavior for a president of the United States.

Trump mob mentality: A charismatic leader with an armed following and a Capitol target

But let’s put justice and impartiality to the side for a moment and talk about naked self-interest. If Senate Republicans refuse to convict Trump, they might as well cancel the 2024 primaries and hail Trump as their candidate by acclamation, assuming he wants to run, because there is no way he can lose. That won’t necessarily be because Trump is the most popular, it will be because the mobs that Trump now controls won’t let it happen. The rioters you saw on Jan. 6 will be showing up in living rooms and high school gyms all across America on caucus nights and woe betide traitorous RINOs who dare support any candidate that isn’t Donald Trump. These people were hoping to hang Mike Pence because he wouldn’t violate the Constitution. They aren’t going to hesitate to use violence and intimidation on some Iowa precinct captain who gets out of line.

Putting Trump behind us for good

So presidential hopefuls like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley can forget 2024 . . . and 2028, too. If they think that Trump will reward their abject loyalty by choosing one of them as his political heir, they are in for a hilarious surprise – at least it will be hilarious for the rest of us – because that’s not how personality cults work. If Trump still controls what’s left of the Republican party in 2028, he’ll anoint either Ivanka or Donald Jr. as his successor. And the violent, fanatical ecosystem that Trump has created will continue to demand their loyalty just as it does now.

By launching a second impeachment, Democrats have given Republicans a great gift: a final opportunity to put Donald Trump and his personality cult firmly in the rearview mirror. If they refuse to accept that gift, they’ll be stuck with him and his mob until he dies. The self-destructive irrationality that he feeds will linger long after that. Even now, Texas Republicans are proposing secession and Arizona Republicans want to give the state legislature the authority to overturn election results. That’s only going to get worse the longer Donald Trump maintains his hold on the party.

Election: If election was 'wildly successful,' what's the truth behind so-called secure voting bills?

That story, The Devil and Daniel Webster, doesn’t quite end with Jabez Stone reclaiming his soul. Just before the Devil can disappear, Webster twists his arm behind his back and demands that he leave Stone alone and never return to New Hampshire because, “once you bested anybody like Mr. Scratch in fair fight, his power on you was gone.” Like I said, it’s a pretty decent allegory. Let’s hope at least 17 Republican senators can work out the moral.

Republican Chris Truax, an appellate lawyer in San Diego, is a legal adviser for The Guardrails of Democracy Project, CEO of CertifiedVoter.com and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors.

