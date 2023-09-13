Impeachment trial: Woman AG Ken Paxton allegedly had affair with could testify Wednesday

A woman Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of having an affair with could take the witness stand late Wednesday afternoon in Paxton’s impeachment trial.

The woman, Laura Olson, was called to testify Wednesday morning. But before she did, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced an administrative delay. Twenty-four hours must pass between a witness’ notification they’re being called and taking the stand, Patrick said.

“Ms. Olson was put on the list at 3:53 p.m. yesterday, so she would not be eligible until 3:53 today,” Patrick said.

The rule is meant to give attorneys time to prepare for questioning.

Paxton’s impeachment trial is in its seventh day.

Olson is central to allegations that Paxton engaged in bribery. Paxton, who is in his third term, is accused of giving Austin Real Estate Developer Nate Paul, a political donor, special attention and legal help while accepting favors like home renovations and a job for Olson.

Paxton, who has not been present for most of the proceedings, has pleaded not guilty to the articles, which include disregard of official duty and constitutional bribery.

Olson previously worked for state Sen. Donna Campbell, a New Braunfels Republican, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, is a Republican representing the McKinney area in the Texas Senate. She is required to be present for the trial, but does not have a vote on whether to convict Paxton, per trial rules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.