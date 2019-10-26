Impeachment reveals rifts as GOP argues over how to defend Trump

WASHINGTON — Public support for impeachment of President Trump is rising — and so is anxiety among Republicans who worry that the White House has not done enough to coordinate an aggressive response.

That lack of uniform messaging has led to freelance efforts to help the president, as well as criticism from supporters of the president over what they deem an insufficient strategy to counter Democrats.

On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a Senate resolution to condemn House Democrats for the way they have handled the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempts to have the Ukrainian government to investigate the family of his political rival, the former Vice President Joe Biden.

A co-author of the resolution was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., famous for his ability to count votes and discern shifts in political moods. And yet McConnell was not standing alongside Graham as the South Carolina senator argued his case at a press conference. For that matter, neither were any of the more than 40 other Republicans who endorsed the measure, giving what should have been a show of force the feel of a one-man show.

McConnell’s office would not say on record why he didn’t attend the resolution’s announcement. Later reports indicated that some Republicans were uneasy with Graham’s original pro-Trump language, which McConnell worked to soften.

Impeachment proceedings against Trump are entering their most consequential stage yet, with a raft of witnesses slated in the coming days and a House vote on articles of impeachment perhaps only a month away. Even so, Republicans — many of whom face reelection in 2020 — are still struggling to figure out how to defend Trump. There is little consensus about whether to attack impeachment on substance or on process, which is being led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the House Intelligence Committee chairman who is widely despised by the right.

President Trump returning from South Carolina to Joint Base Andrews on Friday. (Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters) More

And while some legislators have been vociferous in standing up for Trump, others have laid low. One top Republican operative in Washington told Yahoo News that it was a mistake to not have a single official coordinating an impeachment response from inside the White House.

“The president needs to put one person in charge of the impeachment defense,” the operative said. He added that having White House counsel Pat Cipollone or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney working on impeachment in addition to the respective responsibilities each already carries was poor management.

“They should not be running this,” he said of the two men, who are said to be vying for influence over how to handle impeachment.

The lack of a central Republican strategy much was in evidence Friday morning, when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appeared on “War Room: Impeachment,” the new impeachment-focused radio show hosted by Steve Bannon, the former White House chief political strategist. Bannon launched the show earlier this week out of frustration with what he saw as a disorganized, unfocused response to what he sees as a grave threat to Trump’s presidency.

“No more just taking punches,” Bannon said at the opening of Friday’s episode, in what could serve as the program’s theme.

Bannon showered praise on Gaetz, who earlier this week led a Republican storming of the secure basement room in the U.S. Capitol, where witnesses were testifying in front of the impeachment panel. While the president’s critics saw the move as little more than a disruptive stunt, loyalists like Bannon were thrilled to watch members of Congress come so forcefully to Trump’s defense.

Two days later, Gaetz said he had no regrets. “I thought we worked ’em pretty silly,” he said, describing how surprised Democrats were to see a gang of Republicans making its way through the door of a secure facility where intelligence matters are often discussed well out of public view. “It was almost like watching cockroaches scatter when you turn the lights on,” Gaetz said of his Democratic foes.