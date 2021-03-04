Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber Cuomo apologized Wednesday, saying he "learned an important lesson" about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women.

But if the investigation finds evidence of wrongdoing, what then? Who gets to decide what discipline, if any, the Democrat might face?

New York has an impeachment court, last used in 1913, but there are other options, like a public censure, or just letting the matter play out in the court of public opinion.

Here’s a look at what could come next in the investigation:

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S REVIEW

Attorney General Letitia James said her office will hire a private law firm to investigate Cuomo's conduct and issue a public report. Details, like the scope and length of the investigation are unclear.

The inquiry could just focus on the two members of Cuomo’s administration who said they felt harassed. Or investigators could seek out other women who were made to feel uncomfortable, even those outside the administration.

Former Cuomo adviser Lindsay Boylan says the governor commented about her appearance, summoned her to an uncomfortable private meeting in his office after a holiday party and gave her an unwanted kiss at a meeting in 2018. Boylan also says the administration leaked her personnel files to reporters after she accused him of harassment.

Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo asked about her sex life and if she had ever had sex with older men, and talked about wanting a girlfriend, which she viewed as the governor asking for a relationship.

A third woman, Anna Ruch, told The New York Times the governor put his hands on her cheeks and asked to kiss her at a 2019 wedding.

The three-term governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but acknowledged he does kiss people’s faces as a greeting and has teased people about their personal lives in a way some women interpreted as flirting.

“I didn’t mean it that way,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “But if that’s how they felt, that’s all that matters.”

One possible blueprint for the investigation is one Cuomo himself oversaw as the state’s attorney general in 2010 into his predecessor, former Gov. David Paterson.

Cuomo enlisted the state’s former chief judge, Judith Kaye, to examine allegations Paterson pressured a woman to drop domestic violence allegations against a longtime aide. Paterson was also accused of violating state ethics laws by accepting free Yankees World Series tickets and ethics commissioners ended up fining him $62,125 for falsely testifying he intended to pay for them.

Kaye took about four months to issue a report on the domestic violence probe, finding Paterson committed errors of judgment but should not face criminal charges.

WHAT IF INVESTIGATORS FIND WRONGDOING?

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Wednesday that if the investigation shows something inappropriate did happen, Cuomo should resign.

If Cuomo refused to go, one option could be impeachment.

That process would start in the Assembly. If a majority of members vote for impeachment, a trial would then be held with a jury of senators and Court of Appeals judges. At least two-thirds of the jurors are needed to convict.

New York used this process to oust Gov. William Sulzer from office in 1913.

A legislative committee found Sulzer failed to report thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and commingled campaign funds with personal funds.

Sulzer blamed his downfall on the Democratic Party machine of Tammany Hall, and he blasted the court’s secret deliberations: “A horse thief in frontier days would have received a squarer deal,” he complained.

IS THERE A PUNISHMENT SHORT OF IMPEACHMENT?

Either state legislative chamber could decide to censure the governor by majority vote, according to New York University School of Law professor Stephen Gillers.

That would amount to a stern public rebuke, a largely symbolic penalty.

No lawmakers have expressed public support for censuring Cuomo amid the investigation, and there’s no indication it’s being floated as an option down the road.

“A public slap on the wrist seems inadequate for the moment,” said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris.

In 1892, the state Senate censured three senators for refusing to vote on a bill. And in 2007, an assemblyman was censured and lost his position as ranking member on the chamber's alcoholism and drug abuse committee for sleeping at the home of a 21-year-old female intern after drinking at a sports bar together.

Predicting the appetite for a punishment now might be premature, with the investigation still incomplete.

“If there are more stories that come out, depending on who you’re talking to, people may have different sensibilities,” said Assembly member Jo Anne Simon, who chairs the legislative ethics commission.

CIVIL COMPLAINT?

The governor, like any one else, could face civil penalties if someone sues him for sexual harassment or files a complaint with a state or federal agency.

That could lead to civil penalties, a cease-and-desist order or an order to change his practices.

“Could somebody then bring a lawsuit for civil penalties based on the finding of the (attorney general)?” attorney Richard Rifkin, who was special counsel to the governor in 2007 and 2008 and serves as legal director at the Government Law Center at Albany Law School. “They could.”

HOW ABOUT CRIMINAL CHARGES?

It's also possible that a prosecutor could bring criminal penalties based on the attorney general's report, according to Rifkin.

Harassment could constitute a crime if it involves forcible physical touching of a sexual nature, coerced physical confinement or coerced sex acts.

Cuomo has insisted he didn't touch anyone inappropriately and said if he kissed or touched anyone, it was in the way that politicians have been greeting allies and constituents for ages.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina husband and wife smuggled women into U.S. for forced labor, feds say

    Women and children were held captive at an NC home, abused, threatened, and sometimes shocked with a Taser.

  • Public outcry over Cuomo harassment allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days as some members of his own party call for him to resign over sexual harassment allegations. (March 2)

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Editorial: The hate Asian Americans face

    Immigration helped make Asians the fastest-growing minority group in America. But the volatility of the issue has fueled a rise in xenophobia and hate.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers

    American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees. So far, U.S. airlines are not requiring that employees take the vaccine, which the industry widely views as a key element to a recovery in travel, but they strongly encourage them to do so. United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in January that the airline may make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for workers, something a spokeswoman said on Wednesday the company is still considering once vaccines are more widely available.

  • Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch Predicts Fox News Rebound Under Biden

    Democrats aren’t the only ones glad Joe Biden is in the Oval Office. Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of the company that owns Fox News Channel, is as well. Murdoch predicted Thursday that Fox News, the economic engine of his company, Fox Corporation, would lead cable news in the ratings once again after ceding ground in recent […]

  • Rookie Report, Volume Eleven

    Eight rookies made the cut for the Rising Stars Challenge, and Sacramento's prized guard has been sidelined due to injury. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Vilsack Says ‘No Time to Waste’ on Farm Climate Initiatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said he plans to move swiftly on initiatives to lower carbon emissions from farms, aiming to act on climate change programs this year.“We are going to be very aggressive on this because we have no time to waste,” Vilsack said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power.”He added that the department will “get focused on this in the first year of the Biden-Harris administration and do what we can to get things started.”President Joe Biden has made countering climate change one of his top priorities and the administration has set a goal of bringing down net carbon emissions from U.S. agriculture to zero.Vilsack said his team is looking at redirecting existing farm conservation programs to encourage practices to lower carbon emissions and “the possibility” of support for a carbon market, in which farmers earn payments for verified steps to reduce carbon in the atmosphere.He said it will be important for competitiveness of U.S. farmers domestically and internationally as consumers demand sustainable agriculture products.His main climate adviser, Robert Bonnie, argued in a memo during the presidential transition for new USDA initiatives within the first 100 days of a Biden administration.Vilsack, confirmed last week by the Senate, previously served eight years as Barack Obama’s agriculture secretary.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DOJ refused to open Trump official abuse probe -report

    Allegations have surfaced this week that former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao may have abused her position during her time in office to help out her family business but that the Department of Justice declined to investigate the matter further. A report by the inspector general's office that was made public on Wednesday alleges Chao mixed government business with her family's shipping business. Notably a planned official trip to China in November 2017 that included family members and extensive plans to make stops at schools that received support from the Chao family business. The trip was later canceled. Allegations of Chao's misconduct also included the use of government staff as personal shoppers and to run personal errands on behalf of her father... as well as "other potential misuses of position that warranted additional review." The inspector general's office referred its findings in December to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia for criminal prosecution, which declined to open a criminal investigation, as did the Justice Department's Public Integrity section. Democratic leaders in the House on Wednesday saw it differently, saying the report showed Chao used her official position to benefit herself and her family and expressed disappointment the DOJ did not pursue the matter. Chao is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and served as Trump's transportation secretary but resigned in the final days of the administration after the January 6th attack at the Capitol. A spokesman for Chao said the report was an exoneration.

  • It could be time to let Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cook elsewhere

    Adam Schein of NFL.com makes the argument that it could be time to let Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cook elsewhere.

  • Julius Randle may be off limits in potential Knicks trades — unless they can land a star

    Julius Randle's success with Knicks this season likely has him off limits in trades ahead of the NBA's March 25 deadline. What if a star is involved though?

  • Patriots WR N’Keal Harry explains why he’d love to have Cam Newton back

    The third-year WR has a few different reasons for wanting Cam Newton back.

  • Israel, Denmark and Austria join forces against COVID-19

    Israel, Denmark and Austria agreed on Thursday to join forces in the fight against COVID-19 with an investment in research and roll-out of vaccines to protect people against new surges and mutations of the coronavirus. The leaders of the three countries said their alliance will set up a foundation and vaccine distribution plants in Europe and Israel, based on Israel’s world-leading inoculation drive. “We think that by joining the resources of three small but very able and gifted countries, we can better meet these challenges,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

  • White House withdraws nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB chief

    The White House announced on Tuesday evening it withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. In a statement, President Biden said he accepted Tanden's request to have her name withdrawn, adding that he has "the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience, and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work." The White House also released a letter from Tanden, who wrote that she appreciated Biden's support, but it "now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities." Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, faced criticism from Republican senators who accused her of having made "thousands of negative public statements" about people like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last month that he would not be backing Tanden, she needed the support of at least one Republican in order to win confirmation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she was considering whether to vote for Tanden, and on Tuesday told reporters she was still undecided. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • NBA betting: Who holds the key to the second half of the season? The disappointing Bucks

    Milwaukee hasn't been near the level it was at the last two regular seasons.

  • A universal flu vaccine? Study suggests protection against multiple strains, perhaps for years, may be possible

    A team of scientists has developed a flu vaccine that appears to work in monkeys. The positive results have prompted a small study to begin in humans.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • Packers specialists put on notice by new special teams coordinator

    Punter JK Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley need to be more consistent to stick around under new Packers ST coordinator Maurice Drayton.

  • Los Angeles Strengthens Anti-Asian Crime Reporting Over Recent Surge and Unreported Incidents

    Members of the Los Angeles City Council have introduced two motions and one resolution to fight the ongoing rise in anti-Asian incidents. In 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recorded 15 anti-Asian hate crimes, up from just seven in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times. Authorities and advocates agree that plenty of incidents go unreported.