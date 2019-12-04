Impeachment witness Pamela Karlan unloads on GOP Rep. Doug Collins in opening statement: 'I'm insulted'

Impeachment witness Pamela Karlan unloaded on Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing, telling him she was "insulted" by his opening statement.

Collins at the top of the hearing had suggested the impeachment witnesses including Karlan would be testifying on things that they may not be fully knowledgeable about, implying they might not have watched all of the public impeachment hearings and "couldn't have possibly actually digested the Adam Schiff report from yesterday or the Republican response in any real way."

Karlan, a Stanford Law School professor, shot back in her opening statement, telling Collins directly, "I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts, so I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor, I don't care about those facts."

Karlan went on to say in her opening statement that President Trump by pushing for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden "struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance" and that inviting foreign interference in an election "undermines democracy itself."









Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan responds to House Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins: "I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing...I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts." pic.twitter.com/lQUFdBTSBK — Axios (@axios) December 4, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Trump's pathological obsession with being laughed at

The most important day of the impeachment inquiry

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s false gospel of memes

