Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

This excerpt is from episode 176 of The Editors.

Charlie: Yesterday was the day on which the rain stopped and the sun hid behind the clouds and the eyes of the nation turned in unison toward Capitol Hill for the first day of public hearings in the impeachment of Donald Trump. The results of that first day were . . . well, inconclusive, really; nothing new was said; no great breakthroughs were made; both trenches are where they were at daybreak when the lark stopped singing and artillery began. Jim, what happened yesterday? What does it tell us about the Democrats’ case, about the Republicans’ defense, and about the next few months of this American life?

Jim: All right, Charlie, I have a confession to make. I realize everyone in political journalism is supposed to be sitting on the edge of their seats for this and unbelievably excited, and this is bigger than the Super Bowl and the Olympics! Impeachments, they’re so rare, we only get them once every two decades these days; and Charlie, this thing’s moving slower and more painfully than a kidney stone.

You know, two prominent witnesses from the diplomatic corps, neither of whom had spoken directly to Trump but were saying, “Look, this is what I heard the President wanted with Ukraine.” We’re mostly getting the same information we got presuming you’ve been paying attention to this story from the beginning. I’m having a very tough time really getting all that . . . I don’t even know if excited is the right term here. Look, we all know how this thing is going to end.

Charlie: How’s it going to end?

Jim: Most Republicans are going to vote no, I don’t see anything impeachable here. Most Democrats are going to say heck yeah, I see something impeachable here. A bunch of them have been saying this since, oh, spring 2017, if not going back to Inauguration Day. They might as well just project Rorschach tests above the panel, above the witnesses every time. Everybody’s going to insist, oh, this is terrible, and then the Republicans are going to say, no, no, it’s not that bad; this is all hearsay.

It’s going to have the occasional moments of Democrats insisting that hearsay testimony is even more compelling than direct evidence, but I don’t know. This, to me, is a not-so-compelling side show to the really decisive question before the country, which is going to be the 2020 election, and that’s going to decide whether Donald Trump continues as president, not the impeachment process; and in the meantime, we get to see a lot of high dudgeon. It was almost important enough for Jim Jordan to put on a jacket, that’s how big a deal this is.

Charlie: Alexandra, do you agree? Is this a sideshow? Are you bored by it, or do you think this may shift American public opinion and take us into waters we can’t yet anticipate?

Alexandra: I’m with Jim. I’m so deeply bored by the entire thing, and I have been since maybe a week or two after the news about the Ukraine call first broke. I think that obviously was relevant, something that needed to be looked into, but I think we have pretty much as much information about that . . . relevant information . . . as we’re ever going to get, and it looks to me like people in Congress . . . Democrats, in particular, and Republicans are just kind of going along for the ride because they don’t have a choice, but . . . people in Congress are just doing this in lieu of doing anything else. They have nothing legislative they want to accomplish.

When you have Democrats in the House and Republicans holding the Senate, and Trump without much of a legislative agenda to speak of, then no one really has anything to do, and going into an election year, this is a good opportunity for Democrats to grandstand and make a case that they’ve been trying to make since, as Jim said, since Trump got into office . . . they’ve been saying for one reason or another he deserved to be impeached, and now they have I think, perhaps, even a plausible case that he did something that arguably might have been impeachable. But with the election next year, I don’t see how Republicans would ever go along with that. And so, I think we’re just going to be treated to a lot more of this sort of nonsensical back and forth where everyone gets to shout their talking points during the hearings and look like they’re doing something when no one’s really doing much of anything at all.