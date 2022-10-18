Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMPL) future prospects. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. The US$107m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$77m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$102m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Impel Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Impel Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Impel Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Impel Pharmaceuticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

