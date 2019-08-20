Our Take On Impellam Group PLC's (LON:IPEL) CEO Salary

Julia Robertson has been the CEO of Impellam Group PLC (LON:IPEL) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Julia Robertson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Impellam Group PLC has a market cap of UK£193m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£557k. (This number is for the twelve months until January 2019). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£476k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£82m to UK£330m. The median total CEO compensation was UK£504k.

That means Julia Robertson receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Impellam Group, below.

Is Impellam Group PLC Growing?

Impellam Group PLC has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 40% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.5% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Impellam Group PLC Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 35%, Impellam Group PLC would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Julia Robertson is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Impellam Group shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: Impellam Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

