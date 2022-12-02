Imperial Brands' (LON:IMB) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.4932

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of March to £0.4932. This will take the annual payment to 6.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Imperial Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Imperial Brands was paying out 85% of earnings, but a comparatively small 44% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 80.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.951, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1.41. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.0% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.8% per year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Imperial Brands has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Imperial Brands' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Imperial Brands' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Imperial Brands that you should be aware of before investing. Is Imperial Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

