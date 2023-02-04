Imperial Brands' (LON:IMB) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.4932

Imperial Brands PLC's (LON:IMB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.4932 on 31st of March. This takes the dividend yield to 6.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Imperial Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Imperial Brands' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 44% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 78.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 45% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £1.06 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £1.41. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Imperial Brands has only grown its earnings per share at 2.9% per annum over the past five years. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Imperial Brands will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Imperial Brands is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Imperial Brands that you should be aware of before investing. Is Imperial Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

