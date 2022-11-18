Imperial Brands' (LON:IMB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of December to £0.4931. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which is above the industry average.

Imperial Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Imperial Brands' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 44% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 50.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.951, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1.41. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.0% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 2.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Imperial Brands has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On Imperial Brands' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Imperial Brands will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Imperial Brands that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

