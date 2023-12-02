Imperial Irrigation District OKs plan aimed at preserving Colorado River, Salton Sea

The Biden Administration will pay the Imperial Irrigation District an estimated $77.6 million for conserving 100,000 acre-feet of water in the Colorado River this year, setting the stage for more than half a billion dollars in federal funds to be paid to the agency, the river’s largest user, to conserve far more through 2026.

IID’s board on Friday voted unanimously to approve the complicated 2023 agreement, which involves numerous other Southern California agencies.

The $776 per acre-foot price also will be used as the base rate to pay IID to conserve another 800,000 acre-feet through 2026, said Tina Shields, IID’s Colorado River water manager, who along with other staff and board vice president JB Hamby spent months negotiating the deal. An acre-foot is enough water to supply about three households for a year. That adds up to more than $540 million, atop the $77 million, if agreements are finalized and all the water is conserved as pledged.

The district had applied for as much as $840 per acre-foot, but Shields said they told federal officials their bottom line was that they cannot accept less than they are already paid by San Diego’s water authority under a 2003 agreement to “transfer” 500,000 acre-feet of water from the rural district’s historic allocation to the coastal agency each year.

"We're still negotiating out the longer-term agreement (with federal officials), but the base price will be linked to the San Diego transfer," Shields said. "We're anticipating that."

That rate, which is tied to inflation, will be an estimated $776.16 this year, so the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation agreed to IID’s bottom line. Hamby praised Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton twice during Friday’s meeting for ensuring an agreement could be reached, and for setting aside another $250 million for restoration projects at the fast-dwindling Salton Sea.

The IID rate is more than twice the $350 per acre-foot that some other agencies and tribes will be paid for similar conservation agreements. Shields noted IID's farmers (who use 97% of the district's water) already conserve large amounts each year, and that the district holds senior rights to the river water. A recent Desert Sun ProPublica investigation found 20 extended farm families use more than half of IID's water, and that the winnowing of county farming and irrigation has been aided at times by racist laws.

More Salton Sea funds available

The first $70 million of that funding will be freed up by the new agreement, delighting state natural resource officials, who are expected to use the funds to double a wetlands construction program along the southern end of the sea, designed to both tamp down toxic dust from the drying sea bed, and provide habitat for rare species.

The water body, California’s largest, is largely dependent on runoff from farm fields, and as farmers have implemented ever-larger conservation programs, largely as the result of a 2003 agreement that mandates the transfer to San Diego, it has shrunk rapidly.

A reclamation spokesman declined to answer specific questions, but Touton and numerous other officials praised Friday's announced agreement.

“We are grateful for the Imperial Irrigation District’s leadership and partnership as we worked to execute this agreement,” she said. “Addressing the drought crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck moment and close collaboration among federal, state, Tribal and local communities. IID’s commitment to system conservation is vital as we work to strengthen the stability of the entire Colorado River Basin.”

President Biden and Congress approved $4 billion for Colorado River and other western drought resiliency projects earlier this year from he inflation Reduction Act. The IID agreement announced on Friday is in addition to 18 recently announced agreements executed in Arizona that commit water entities to conserve up to 348,680 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead in 2023, and up to 984,429 acre-feet through 2026, in exchange for hefty federal funds. The agreements by both are part of 3 million acre-feet of system conservation commitments made by the Lower Basin states, 2.3 million acre-feet of which will be compensated through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Reclamation news release.

The 2023 agreement for 100,000 acre-feet is dependent on simultaneous agreements with the San Diego County Water Authority and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, among others. Under a first-of-its-kind change under the 2003 agreement, San Diego has cancelled 50,000 acre-feet of its order from IID, and will instead purchase the water from MWD, which is flush with supply from the State Water Project thanks to last winter's unexpected heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The San Diego agency will save between $10 and $15 million by buying the water from MWD instead of paying the $776 per acre-foot rate to IID, General Manager Dan Denham said. He said the multi-party deal, known as "wheeling" or moving water allocations between agencies "is far from routine" but he said it is "a mutually beneficial exchange agreement that will help bolster the river for all users. It is this kind of flexibility and consensus planning that will pave the way for a more sustainable river."

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: IID OKs plan aimed at preserving Colorado River, Salton Sea