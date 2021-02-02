Imperial Oil: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $879.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.39 billion, or $1.89 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $16.71 billion.

Imperial Oil shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Biden, Senate Republicans spend 2 hours discussing dueling COVID-19 relief proposals

    President Biden met with 10 Senate Republicans on Monday night to discuss coronavirus relief legislation, and while no deal was reached, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they had "a very good exchange of views." "I wouldn't say we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two-hour meeting," Collins told reporters after leaving the Oval Office. "But what we did agree to do is follow up and talk further, at the staff level and amongst ourselves and with the president and vice president, on how we can continue to work together on this very important issue." Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package, and the group of Republican senators countered with a $618 billion plan. Their package matches Biden's $160 billion price tag to take care of COVID-19 vaccinations and increased testing, but calls for smaller direct aid payments to Americans and no money for state and local governments. Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began the process of advancing a budget bill that will allow Democrats to pass Biden's relief package with a simple majority vote in the Senate, so no Republican votes will be necessary. "Congress has a responsibility to quickly deliver immediate comprehensive relief to the American people hurting from COVID-19," the Democratic leaders said in a statement. "The cost of inaction is high and growing, and the time for decisive action is now." More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservativesFederal judge vacates Trump EPA lame-duck rule limiting scientific studies used in policymaking

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

    Scientists gave Russia's Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Experts said the Phase III trial results meant the world had another effective weapon to fight the deadly pandemic and justified to some extent Moscow's decision to roll out the vaccine before final data had been released. The results, collated by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow that developed and tested the vaccine, were in line with efficacy data reported at earlier stages of the trial, which has been running in Moscow since September.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Merrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearing

    Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, is once again having trouble getting a Senate hearing. Back in 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court, only to have Republican senators block a confirmation hearing, arguing a president shouldn't appoint a justice so close to an election. Ultimately, Garland lost his chance when former President Donald Trump took office and chose Justice Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant spot. After Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, he tapped Garland to lead the Justice Department, and while it seems likely he'll be confirmed this time, the process has been slow. Republicans still control Senate committees, despite the slim Democratic majority, because the sides haven't reached an agreement on the organizing resolution. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), therefore, is accusing Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of delaying Garland's hearing and has suggested he'll find a way to expedite it. Here's Durbin's tweet about it: https://t.co/Glz0Fd3nek — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) February 1, 2021 For what it's worth, Graham has praised Garland, calling him a "man of great character" and a "sound choice" for the role. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservativesFederal judge vacates Trump EPA lame-duck rule limiting scientific studies used in policymaking

  • Sorry not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row

    Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise for the coronavirus vaccines row that led to Brussels threatening a hard border on the island of Ireland and demanded she only be judged in three years' time when her term of office is over. The under-fire European Commission president made clear she would not quit over the fiasco and defended the slow pace of the EU’s vaccination rollout compared with Britain, insisting it was “safer”, in newspaper interviews aimed at quelling growing criticism of her across the bloc. Mrs von der Leyen, whose time as Germany’s defence minister was dogged by failure, was asked how things had gone so badly wrong a week after her commission attacked AstraZeneca for failing to fulfil vaccine orders. "People are very stressed by the ongoing corona pandemic. I fully understand that anger and emotions," she said. “In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment." "Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock," Mrs von der Leyen, whose five-year term finishes at the end of 2024, added. Mrs von der Leyen will face MEPs from pro-EU European Parliament parties in behind closed meetings about the affair this evening. While Britain used emergency procedures to grant market approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and signed a contract with the company three months before Brussels, the EU used a slower process overseen by the European Medicines Agency. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorisation of a vaccine,” Mrs von der Leyen said. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. “If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now." The commission launched an unprecedented attack on Astrazeneca last week after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it could only supply a quarter of the jabs it had aimed for in the first quarter of the year. Brussels accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract and, amid suspicions it had supplied EU vaccine stock to the UK, launched plans to force all EU vaccine manufacturers to ask for permission before exporting jabs out of the bloc.

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles

    An English company that has long been selling its wax-coated mini barrels of cheese directly to European consumers says it can no longer do so because of Brexit, pushing it to consider new investment in France. Last year The Cheshire Cheese company sold 180,000 pounds ($247,000) worth of artisan truckles -- the traditional name for cheese shaped like a barrel -- to European Union customers, but Managing Director Simon Spurrell says that is no longer possible. Spurrell can no longer sell cheese gift boxes worth around 25 pounds to the EU through his online shop because each consignment needs to be accompanied by a health certificate signed off by a vet that costs 180 pounds per consignment, regardless of size.

  • Myanmar coup: Min Aung Hlaing, the general who seized power

    Min Aung Hlaing rose through the ranks of the army to become commander-in-chief before seizing power.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellRise of the Barstool conservativesFederal judge vacates Trump EPA lame-duck rule limiting scientific studies used in policymaking

  • Police: 6 killed at Oklahoma home, person taken into custody

    Six people were killed early Tuesday in Oklahoma, including five children, and a person with a gun was taken into custody, police said. Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, police said in a press release. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

  • AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

    China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. "Kangtai is actively pushing forward procedures for the vaccine's clinical trial and registration in China, and has completed a manufacturing plant and started trial production," the Shenzhen-based firm said in a press release. The firm obtained rights to supply the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Oxford University, in mainland China last year in return for having capacity to produce at least 200 million doses by the end of 2021.

  • Fort Worth police officer placed on restricted duty for ‘racially insensitive’ posts

    Restricted duty means removal of the officer’s gun, badge and all police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

  • Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

    Federal inspectors general are supposed to be independent watchdogs of federal agencies, and while former President Donald Trump purged numerous inspectors general last spring on vague pretenses, President Biden has to decide if he will further break norms by firing Trump's picks and replacing them with officials confirmed in the usual way, The New York Times reports. The biggest dilemmas are Eric Soskin, the inspector general for the Transportation Department, and Brian Miller, a former Trump White House lawyer appointed earlier in 2020 to look for abuses in pandemic spending. "Nearly all inspectors general since Congress created the independent anti-corruption watchdog positions in 1978 were confirmed unanimously or by voice vote without recorded opposition," but only one Democrat voted to confirm Miller, the Times reports. Along with the objections he was too close to Trump, Miller has faced scrutiny for apparently doing little in his first eight months, though he submitted a report to Congress on Monday outlining some investigative work. "I try to be bipartisan and nonpartisan — certainly as an inspector general and in everything that I do," Miller told the Times. Soskin's office, meanwhile, was investigating whether Trump's transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, had improperly steered federal grants to Kentucky to help the re-election of her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). In December, McConnell, then majority leader, used his power to prioritize Soskin's confirmation over four other inspector general nominees ahead of him in line, the Times reports, ensuring that a Republican appointee would control the office once Biden took office. Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, flagged McConnell's move a the time. Oh I should have also mentioned that the alleged wrongdoing involves the Sec of Transportation trying to help her husband McConnell, yes the same person who is trying to push through the confirmation today. — Danielle Brian (@daniellebrian) December 18, 2020 It took McConnell two tries, but on Dec. 21 he eventually got Soskin confirmed 48-47, the first ever party-line vote for an inspector general. Despite the evident conflict of interest, Brian said removing Soskin and other Trump-appointed inspectors general "would be essentially exacerbating the problems he created in the first place." Soskin declined through a spokesman to comment on the status of his office's Chao-McConnell investigation. A spokesman for McConnell pointed to a 2019 statement in which McConnell openly touted his ability to funnel federal dollars to Kentucky. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesFederal judge vacates Trump EPA lame-duck rule limiting scientific studies used in policymakingAerobics instructor unwittingly films Myanmar coup in the background of her live workout