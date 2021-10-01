Imperial Pacific's (ASX:IPC) Dividend Will Be AU$0.063

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.063 per share on the 22nd of October. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Imperial Pacific's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Imperial Pacific's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 5.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Imperial Pacific Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from AU$0.05 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.063. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Imperial Pacific has been growing its earnings per share at 5.7% a year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

We'd also point out that Imperial Pacific has issued stock equal to 60% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Imperial Pacific's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Imperial Pacific (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

