Imperiled Tupperware may make strong comeback, says expert

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Amid concerns that Orlando-based Tupperware Brands Corp. may be delisted from the stock market as it sinks beneath a heavy debt load, BlackRock Inc. has stepped in as an investment partner, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated July 7.

SEE: Need a truck, drone or tractor? Orange County selling those & more in huge online auction

This could mean things are looking up.

BlackRock is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, specializing in investment, advisory and risk management services. Neither Tupperware nor BlackRock representatives were available for comment by press time.

“In situations like this, you’ll see large private equity firms help take publicly traded businesses private and reorganize their debt,” said founder and CEO Dena Jalbert of Align Business Advisory Services, who isn’t working with either company.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free mews, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.