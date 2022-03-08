Is Impinj, Inc. (PI) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund—Investor Class rose 0.98% and outperformed the benchmark Russell Microcap® Index, which declined -2.66%. For the full year, the Fund gained 26.78% as the benchmark added 19.34%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 202

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) and discussed its stance on the firm. Impinj, Inc. is a Seattle, Washington-based semiconductor company with a $1.4 billion market capitalization. PI delivered a -32.23% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 8.70%. The stock closed at $60.11 per share on March 04, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund has to say about Impinj, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Another significant contributor was Impinj, Inc. (PI)—a leading maker of radio-frequency identifycation (RFID) chips, readers and software. Impinj helps clients digitally transform their businesses by enabling wireless connectivity of everyday physical items. For example, the company’s connectivity platform allows retailers to count and track individual items for inventory management and touchfree checkout and to optimize supply chains—while safeguarding data and ensuring privacy. The company’s products are used in a variety of business segments including retail, manufacturing and health care. Impinj saw sales jump roughly 60% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021, which was a strong rebound from the pandemicimpacted third quarter of 2020. Currently, the retail segment is the largest market for the company’s RFID tags and readers—and resurgent sales in this segment have helped Impinj post strong revenue growth."

Our calculations show that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PI was in 22 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 22 funds in the previous quarter. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) delivered a -14.75% return in the past 3 months.

