Work to implement Tecumseh schools reconfiguration underway

TECUMSEH — Planning to implement the Tecumseh Public Schools' reconfiguration is underway.

Tecumseh school board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Rick Hilderley on what steps have been taken so far as the district plans to close the Herrick Park and Patterson schools.

Busing questions have been worked out, Hilderley said, with kindergarten and Young 5's through third grade in one bus tier and fourth and fifth grades in a second tier. There had been a desire, when the board adopted the reconfiguration plan with fourth grade in the middle school, to avoid having a split busing and class schedule because of there being elementary and middle school grades in the same building.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley, second from left, gives an update on the district's reconfiguration plan during the school board's meeting Monday. Also pictured are board President Tony Rebottaro, left, and trustees Becky Brooks, second from right, and Josh Martinez, right.

"We were a little concerned that that would be difficult, but we have worked with Transportation, and we know that it is our goal and our wish not to split the schedules at the middle school, so we got that worked out," Hilderley said. "… We're still working out all of the details, but it'll be a clear (elementary learning center) and middle school-high school busing approach."

Working out the busing schedule for the middle school "is a tremendous bonus," board member Mary Tommelein said. She is a former counselor at the middle school.

"I didn't sleep thinking, 'How are they going to manage two different grade levels and two different times and have a cohesive school.' I am thrilled with that news," Tommelein said.

The "walk zones" for the schools will be changed because of the closures of Patterson and Herrick Park, Hilderley said. That could change which students are eligible to ride the bus to school, depending on where they live, and save about 100 seats on the buses. There also will be information shared with parents about making sure their students regularly ride the bus if they sign up for transportation so that they're not saving a seat on a bus that isn't being used so that the district can run as few buses as necessary each day.

Something that is still to be worked out is managing the traffic of individual vehicles dropping off and picking up students at Tecumseh Acres, Sutton and the middle school, since each of those schools will have a grade added to it, Hilderley said.

"If they're not being bused, then they're coming in cars," Hilderley said. "The added traffic to Sutton and Acres and the middle school, the middle school specifically, it's something that a variety of us are going to get around a table and try to figure out what's the best way to approach it."

City officials and representatives from the district's busing provider, First Student, will be involved in those conversations, Hilderley said.

The reconfiguration also will require some staff reductions, which Hilderley said the administration is trying to make as painlessly as possible. The district is offering a retirement incentive of a one-time, $10,000 payment to the first 10 teachers who submit their retirements by March 1. So far, seven have accepted the offer. Teachers have to have at least 10 years with the Tecumseh schools and 20 years with schools in Michigan to qualify.

"This is a very big step in the right direction in terms of helping us get to a budget number but not laying off a lot of people who'd like to keep their jobs," Hilderley said.

The retirements could save the district up to more than $900,000, he said.

Teachers are able to make transfer requests to fill openings within the district, Hilderley said.

Any layoffs that are made will be based primarily on evaluations and not seniority, Hilderley said. Certification and qualifications also will be considered. Layoff notifications will be sent in late May, if necessary.

Plans are also being made to move out of the Patterson and Herrick Park schools over the summer, Hilderley said. Staff won't be allowed into the middle school or elementary schools until the moving is complete.

