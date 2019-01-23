Is Implenia AG (VTX:IMPN) Struggling With Its 7.2% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Implenia AG (VTX:IMPN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Implenia:

0.072 = CHF59m ÷ (CHF2.9b – CHF1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Implenia has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Does Implenia Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Implenia’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Implenia’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





SWX:IMPN Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Implenia.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Implenia’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Implenia has total assets of CHF2.9b and current liabilities of CHF1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Implenia’s current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.

Our Take On Implenia’s ROCE

Our Take On Implenia's ROCE

Notably, it also has a mediocre ROCE, which to my mind is not an appealing combination.