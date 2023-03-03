Do Implenia's (VTX:IMPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Implenia (VTX:IMPN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Implenia with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Implenia Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Implenia's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 52%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Implenia may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Implenia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Implenia insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CHF196m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Should You Add Implenia To Your Watchlist?

Implenia's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Implenia for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Implenia that you should be aware of.

