The implications of Walgreens' decision on abortion pills

2
TOM MURPHY
·4 min read

Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did so.

The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January, when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill.

Here’s a closer look at the issue.

ABOUT THE ABORTION PILL

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol. The combination is approved for use up to the 10th week of pregnancy.

Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block a hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy. Misoprostol is taken a day or two later, causing contractions to empty the uterus.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than with a procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. In rare cases, the drug combination can cause excess bleeding, requiring emergency care.

WIDENING ACCESS

For more than 20 years, the FDA limited dispensing of mifepristone to a subset of specialty offices and clinics due to safety concerns.

The agency has repeatedly eased restrictions and expanded access, increasing demand even as state laws make the pills harder to get for many women.

In late 2021, the agency eliminated an in-person requirement for getting the pill, saying a new scientific review showed no increase in safety complications if the drug is taken at home. That change also permitted the pill to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail-order pharmacies.

Earlier this year, the FDA further loosened restrictions by allowing pharmacies like Walgreens to start dispensing the drug after they undergo certification. That includes meeting standards for shipping, tracking and confidentially storing prescribing information.

STATES STEP IN

Typically, the FDA’s authority to regulate prescription drug access has gone unchallenged. But more than a dozen states now have laws restricting abortion broadly — and the pills specifically — following last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion.

Last month, attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens in a letter that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in their states.

In addition to state laws, attorneys general from conservative states have argued that shipments of mifepristone run afoul of a 19th century law that prohibited sending items used in abortion through the mail.

WALGREENS' REACTION

A spokesman says the company told the attorneys general that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states and it does plan to ship the drug to them as well.

But Walgreens is working to become eligible through the FDA’s certification process. It plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so.

The company is not currently dispensing the pills anywhere.

OTHER DRUGSTORES

Representatives of CVS Health Corp. and Rite Aid Corp. did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Neither did representatives of the retail giant Walmart and the grocery chain Kroger, which have in-store pharmacies.

Some independent pharmacists would like to become certified to dispense the pills, said Andrea Pivarunas, a spokeswoman for the National Community Pharmacists Association. She added that this would be a “personal business decision," based partly on state laws. The association has no specifics on how many will do it.

OTHER LEGAL ISSUES

In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas seeking to revoke mifepristone's approval, claiming the FDA approved the drug 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety.

A federal judge could rule soon. If he sides with abortion opponents, mifepristone could potentially be removed from the U.S. market.

In January, abortion rights supporters filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions imposed in North Carolina and West Virginia.

Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills.

___

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this story.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin convenes Security Council to discuss ‘terror threats’

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chaired an urgent meeting of Russia’s Security Council to discuss "defense against terrorists," Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported on March 3.

  • Who is Matthew Kacsmaryk, the judge overseeing the fate of abortion pill mifepristone?

    A Texas lawsuit brought by conservative groups is seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a widely used abortion pill, mifepristone. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, is overseeing the case.

  • Obstetrician appeals decision over Arizona abortion law

    The medical director of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in metro Phoenix has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision that concluded abortion doctors couldn’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. In an appeal filed Wednesday, Dr. Eric Hazelrigg seeks to reverse an Arizona Court of Appeals ruling that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other Arizona laws passed over the years allow them to perform the procedure. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.

  • Epping woman pleads guilty in Detroit-area election threats case

    Katelyn Jones sent photos of a dead body and threatened the election official on Nov. 18, 2020, the FBI said.

  • Walgreens Pulls Abortion Pills in Most Red States After Legal Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. won’t sell abortion pills in 20 states after warnings by Republican attorneys general of legal action, a decision that limits the medication’s availability in many places where access to the procedure is already restricted. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event

  • Paris Olympics sports bodies seek IOC clarity on Russia

    Ongoing uncertainty about letting Russian athletes try to qualify for the Paris Olympics affects “less than half” of its 32 sports, the umbrella group of Summer Games governing bodies said on Friday. Most sports bodies are still imposing a year-old ban on Russia and its military ally Belarus because of their war in Ukraine — a ban recommended by the IOC citing the security of athletes before shifting its position as Paris nears. In January, the IOC asked sports bodies to find ways for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.

  • GOP congressmen call out American College of OB-GYNs banning pro-life doctors from conference

    Four Republican members of the House are calling on fellow lawmakers to refuse meetings with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists after the organization banned a pro-life group.

  • Analysis-No big deal: EU's Kosovo pact loses some sheen

    Just days after the European Union trumpeted an agreement between the leaders of former wartime foes Serbia and Kosovo, all sides seem to agree on one thing above all: They don't actually have a deal yet. After hosting talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he was pleased to announce they had "agreed that no further discussions are needed" on an EU proposal to put their relations on a path to normalisation. Borrell did caution that the pair still had to agree on an annex on implementing the plan but the EU's diplomatic service went ahead and published the text of the basic agreement that night, adding to the sense of a landmark moment.

  • Detroit Student Left With Gash In Head After Being Hit With Metal Hockey Stick By A Substitute Teacher

    An 11-year-old girl now suffers from brain damage after being caught in the crossfire of a substitute teacher and another student. Cha’Kyra Thomas, a former student at Detroit’s Hope Academy elementary school, was hit with a metal hockey stick thrown by her substitute teacher meant for another student. The young girl told Fox 2 Detroit that the teacher, Jacqueline Brown, was… Continue reading Detroit Student Left With Gash In Head After Being Hit With Metal Hockey Stick By A Substitute Teacher

  • White House condemns push to block abortion pills after Walgreens decision

    The day after Walgreens announced it would no longer sell abortion pills by mail in 20 conservative-led states, the White House on Friday called it “dangerous and unacceptable” for Republicans to target pharmacies for offering them. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not explicitly weigh in on Walgreens’s move, but more broadly pushed back on the effort…

  • UPDATE 2-Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in some Republican states

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday said it will not dispense abortion pills in the states of 20 Republican attorneys general who have told the pharmacy chain it risked breaking the law should it dispense them to the states by mail. A Walgreens spokesperson said the pharmacy's decision was in response to a letter from the attorneys general. News website Politico first reported Walgreens' position on Thursday.

  • Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden.

  • Bill to ban 'gray machines' in Kentucky stalls, tabled in House vote splitting GOP

    In a rare and stunning vote, a motion by a GOP opponent to table the bill banning the games was passed by a narrow vote that split the GOP caucus.

  • All the 2024 Presidential Candidates (So Far)

    So far, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have declared their campaigns. President Joe Biden is expected to seek reelection.

  • Vanuatu: Pacific nation reels from twin cyclones and earthquake

    The Pacific country is under a state of emergency as it is lashed by a second major cyclone.

  • Infant's death linked to contaminated breast pump; CDC warns parents about rare infection

    Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to warn parents about rare infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii.

  • Rape kits from two women lead to arrest in 1979 murder of one of them

    After over 40 years, authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman at a South Lake Tahoe campground in 1979.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Missourians want stricter gun laws despite Republican efforts to loosen them, poll says

    A poll released Thursday by Saint Louis University found that Missourians favor several gun control measures, with 79% supporting criminal background checks.

  • US’ $619M munitions sale to Taiwan won’t impact weapons to Ukraine: National Security Adviser John Kirby

    The approved $619 million of munitions and other equipment to Taiwan is not expected to impact the flow of weapons to Ukraine, the Biden administration said.