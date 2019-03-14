The Importance of Construction Project Management

Kzenon - Fotolia



Effective construction project management benefits owners by increasing the potential for successful project completion—on time, within budget, and free of financial or legal complications. Construction management is a professional service that uses specialized project management techniques to oversee the planning, design and construction of a project. While project oversight services evolve over the course of the project, construction management is intended to optimize best industry practices, prudent management decision-making, and effective and transparent project controls and reporting methods.



Construction management is particularly vital to large-scale projects that have more potential for problems that could significantly delay the project and cost money. A construction manager measures each design decision with careful analysis that calculates the impact that decision will make on the budget and schedule. Without a professional construction management team, an unforeseen problem risks derailing the entire project. When a project includes a construction manager early in the process, the construction manager is not only able to better plan for potential problems, but the project also benefits from the construction manager’s ability to find money and time-saving opportunities.



Project management can also provide clear lines of accountability. With a construction management team in place, there is little confusion about who is the decision maker or what the project objectives are. The construction manager directs the focus of the overall project team so that all understand what they are supposed to be doing and why. The construction manager’s global view of the project enables agile management of evolving risks as they occur.





Planning and Organizing





The first step in project management is the planning and organizing stage. The project management function involves creation of plans, processes, budgets, and the allocation of resources. The construction management function continues, as the project commences, as the first line of quality control over the execution of the work. A quality construction manager is often, but not always, an architect or engineer, but always has a lot of construction knowledge and experience. Project managers will consider the successes and failures of past projects in making certain that the current project does not replicate the bad, and benefits from the good.



Pre-construction construction management services include the choice of construction project delivery system, and bidding and retention of contractors. An effective construction manager will review the contracts to ensure there is no duplication among designer, contractor and owner obligations, and perform a constructability review as well as a schedule review to ascertain appropriate and realistic time frames for the project.





Construction Phase





During the construction phase, it is important for the construction management team to stay closely involved in the project so that there are no surprises. The construction management team will monitor the progress and quality of the construction. By keeping tabs on the submittal process, the construction manager may anticipate and avoid delays by guiding the contractor in timely ordering, fabrication of long lead-time items, and ensuring proper sequencing of the trades. Attendance of the construction manager at job meetings and regular reporting are valuable tools for keeping a project on track and avoiding disputes.



Indeed, troubleshooting is one of the main charges of the project oversight team. If the project oversight team becomes aware that the project is not adhering to the schedule or budget planned by the project management team, the oversight team can make adjustments and improvements to assist in keeping the project on track.



Construction managers also provide centralized communication between contractors, owners and designers. Having an objective third-party in place that speaks the language of all of the project participants can result in fewer change orders and early conflict avoidance. Improved communication can result in better integration among the parties, and the promotion of useful give and take.





Post-Construction