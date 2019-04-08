The Importance of Listening to Your Body — Even When Doctors Aren't Listening to You

I sat on the exam table, shivering in the thin paper gown and feeling naked, exposed, and vulnerable while clutching my abdomen. “You don’t understand. It hurts, like it’s starting to hurt even when I don’t have my period."
“Schedule her for a laparoscopy,” he told the nurse before walking out of the room.
It was 2012 and I was living in Brooklyn, New York at the time. I’d just had half my thyroid removed a few months prior in November 2011. The gynecologist had been blaming my heavy periods and cramping on the nodule on my thyroid, telling me to wait until that was dealt with before they addressed what was going on gynecologically. I’d ended up waiting five excruciating months for it to finally be addressed. I finally got my laparoscopy in March 2012.
I woke up in unimaginable pain, with a resident doctor peering down at me. “Your findings are normal,” she explained in a bored tone. “Maybe this pain you have is a symptom of something else, like depression.”
I deflated immediately, feeling hopeless, humiliated, crushed, and most of all, frustrated. As a social worker, I knew very well what depression was — I knew that was not my issue. I was subsequently discharged from the hospital, and before I even made it upstairs to my apartment, I was gushing blood “down there.” Immediately, I headed back to the hospital; it turned out that they’d punctured my cervix during surgery.
Finally Finding Answers
My mind was already made up that I’d be getting a second opinion from the moment it was suggested depression was behind my very real pelvic pain. I found another gynecologist, Amir Marashi. He took one look at my incisions and informed me (much to my simultaneous chagrin and relief) that I’d need to have the same surgery again. He told me he thought I had endometriosis, something I’d never really heard of before.
The Cleveland Clinic describes endometriosis as a disorder where fragments of uterine lining somehow end up outside of the uterus in places like the intestines, vagina, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. It can cause adhesions, cysts, and scar tissue to develop. Those, in turn, can cause severe pain, infertility, and other symptoms. Some research has shown associations between endometriosis and autoimmune disorders; I was later diagnosed with lupus in 2018.
Marashi gave my punctured cervix a month to heal, and we repeated the procedure. As he suspected, I was diagnosed with endometriosis — stage IV, which is the most severe. My entire pelvis was virtually fused together by the adhesions. I felt vindicated and relieved, and also extremely grateful that Marashi listened to and believed me.
I learned that I wasn’t alone — according to Endometriosis.org, one in 10 women have endometriosis, although Marashi told Allure he believes this number to be far higher, because many women may be suffering in silence either due to the belief that their pain is normal, or because doctors are not listening to them.
Pain is not normal. Get a second, third, and even fourth opinion to find out why you have the pain.
“In reality, I think that one in 10 stat is wrong,” he explains. “In my practice, the number has been much higher. The one-in-10 statistic is based on post-mortem studies done on cadavers and projections. But the reality is that many women go undiagnosed because they’re told their pain is normal, and you can’t diagnose endometriosis without a laparoscopy, so I believe the true numbers of women suffering from endometriosis is higher than one in 10.”
Marashi’s theory is backed by a 2006 study that suggests women who were eventually diagnosed with endometriosis delayed their own treatment by not seeking help sooner because they dismissed their debilitating period pains as normal.
A Common Refrain of Disbelief and Doubt
While I wasn’t alone in my diagnosis, I also wasn’t alone in my struggle to be believed and get the healthcare I deserved. Not only has this happened to me repeatedly, it’s happened to countless other women across the United States, where we rank among the worst in healthcare amongst high-income nations, according to a 2017 report by The Commonwealth Fund, an advocacy group for accessibility to healthcare.
Studies have long shown a gender bias in medicine, with women facing sexism, ageism, racism, and other forms of discrimination while accessing healthcare. Black women and other minority women, including Muslim women, suffer even more disparities while trying to access healthcare.
When it comes to abdominal pain in particular — a key feature of endometriosis — some studies show that women with the same pain as men are provided lesser pain relief, and wait longer for treatment.
As you’d imagine, with the pelvic pain that accompanies endometriosis, sex can be uncomfortable — and that’s something that’s generally not discussed in the Muslim community at large, as the Muslim community is often thought of as conservative and modest.
The Importance of Trusting Oneself
Sex, periods, and pelvic health are generally “taboo” topics. But they shouldn’t be: Islam is a sex-positive religion. After all, a woman’s right to sexual satisfaction is part of her guarantee in marriage in Islam. Women are also excused from praying and fasting while on their periods; not for oppressive reasons, but for health reasons and to avoid causing us hardships; again, demonstrating a centering on women’s reproductive health and needs.
“One of the many symptoms of endometriosis is pain with intercourse. When people have pain with intercourse, it makes their sex life worse and they can’t enjoy sex. If you can’t enjoy sex, you don’t want to have sex. A lot of relationships go down the drain because of this, so it’s important to start paying attention to this,” advises Marashi.
We have to talk about this — painful sex, painful periods, and the fact that yes, you could have endometriosis if you’re experiencing symptoms like this. One thing that has helped me with my pelvic pain — which I declined the first time it was offered to me because I was embarrassed by the idea of it; it sounded intimidating, and I didn’t really understand what it was — is pelvic therapy.
“Pelvic physical therapists can use manual therapy both internally and externally to reduce restrictions or trigger points caused by scars or inflamed fascia within the pelvic floor and abdominal walls. Scars and trigger points can be caused not only by the endometriosis itself, but from the surgical procedures to remove the endometriosis,” says Kelly Frank, a pelvic physical therapist in Orlando, Florida. Ask your OB-GYN, urogynecologist, or endometriosis specialist for any recommendations or referrals. The America Physical Therapy Association has a PT locator section.
While Marashi says that excision surgery is the key to treating endometriosis, pelvic therapist Kelly Frank notes that some women continue to have pain in their abdomen and pelvic floors after endo surgery, which can be improved using pelvic therapy.
Because there’s no cure and it always comes back, I’m likely going to continue struggling with endometriosis. Recent imaging studies show that I have adenomyosis, which is basically endometriosis of the uterus.
Once again, it took me several doctors to be believed, including one who told me, despite the imaging studies and a previous surgical diagnosis of endometriosis, that there was “no problem if I wasn’t bleeding” despite the massive pain I was in. Another doctor didn’t believe me because I’d had a laparoscopy three years ago from a “very good surgeon.” A follow-up MRI just three months after the adenomyosis was diagnosed showed that my uterus had actually changed positions in my body — something called retroversion — which can be a result of endometriosis. That’s pretty horrifying when your body parts are rearranging themselves in your body.
Marashi says it best: “A lot of doctors brush the symptoms off. I tell patients to leave no stones unturned. Pain is not normal. Get a second, third, and even fourth opinion, if you have to, to find out why you have the pain. Do not take no for an answer.”
There’s no shame in talking about painful periods, painful sex, pelvic pain, or your reproductive health — or in never taking no for an answer when you know something is wrong.
Azmia Magane, MSW, is a social worker and freelance writer with bylines in Allure, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, The Independent, and more. Azmia serves as an editor at MuslimGirl.com, the leading website for Muslim women in the West. She volunteers as an ambassador for the Lupus Foundation of America’s Florida Chapter. She loves tacos, writing, and cats. You can find her on Twitter at @AzmiaAKAMia and online at Azmiamagane.com.