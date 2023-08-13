The importance of pet insurance | Pet Peeves

Owning a pet is not cheap. Being a responsible pet owner means going into the relationship with our eyes open to the whole responsibility. Pet owners will pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars up front to buy a pet, but then they don’t have any money left when the pet gets sick.

Sometimes, even when the pet is well, money cannot be found to pay for routine care such as vaccinations, and heartworm and flea medicine. Routine care is part of the expense of the pet. If you are thinking that you can afford a dog just because you have saved up enough to pay the breeder the fee, think again. Think past that moment when you buy the puppy and consider the yearly costs involved in maintaining that puppy or kitten’s health.

In today’s economy, with prices going higher and higher, it is even more important to plan ahead. A broken leg repair for a dog could cost $2,000 to $3,000. Emergency surgery on a cat that has been attacked by a dog could cost $5,000. Diagnosing and treating a case of pancreatitis in a Yorkie after the holidays may run $2,000 to $3,000.

One thing pet owners can do to prepare for that cost is get pet insurance. Pet insurance monthly premiums run an average of $30 to $90 depending on the insurance company and the policy chosen. This is an investment, but it is an investment in the health of your dog or cat. Many of us spend $40 eating out for dinner and don’t even think twice. Can we forego $40 to $70 worth of dining out or movies or whatever disposable income items we have in our budget to allow for pet insurance? It could be a lifesaver if you find yourself in a situation such as having a dog that has been hit by a car.

The biggest problem I see is waiting until your pet gets sick and then wanting to get insurance. In the animal world, companies will not give you a policy if the pet has a preexisting condition. Start the insurance when they are young and healthy.

Go to petinsurancereview.com, where you can see why others picked a certain company. You can get the pros and cons of that company. They list them all from Embrace to Lemonade (yes, that’s an insurance company). See which policy looks best for your situation — but don’t delay. Your pet could get ill the day after you bring it home. Get the insurance while your pet is well. You can always cancel the policy after you have it if you don’t think it is doing you any good, but you can’t get the policy after your pet gets sick.

Things to look for are accident and illness coverage, hereditary and congenital coverage, no limits on annual claims, and lifetime benefits. Some policies have wellness care, but that will make the policy more expensive. After looking at the different companies, go to their website and request a quote. Get insurance today. I don’t think you will regret it.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: The importance of pet insurance | Pet Peeves