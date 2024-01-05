Here are important dates to know for Kansas 2024 elections, including new primary system

Kansas is having a presidential preference primary for the first time since 1992. The new system is expected to increase voter participation but comes with new dates and deadlines that may diverge from what voters are used to.

We’ve compiled important election dates to add to your calendar this year.

Presidential Preference Primary Election Dates

The presidential preference primary transfers responsibility for candidate selection from political parties to the state. Vote total will be given to each party, which will then allocate delegates to go to the national convention in the summer.

Political parties could technically chose to allow unaffiliated voters to participate, but primaries in Kansas are effectively closed. The more than 30% of registered voters who are independent will have to wait for the general election to vote.

Feb. 20 : Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information to participate in the presidential preference primary and to apply for an advance mail-in ballot.

Feb. 28 : First day of advance voting either by mail or in-person.

March 18 : In-person advance party voting ends at midnight.

March 29: Presidential Preference Primary Election.

State and Local Primary Elections

After the presidential primary, voters will select who will represent their party in U.S. House races, state House races, state Senate races and municipal positions. Both of Kansas' senators are still in ongoing terms, but all four of the state's House delegates will be up for election.

June 3 : Deadline to change your party affiliation to participate in state and local primary elections.

July 16 : Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information to participate in state and local primary elections.

July 17 : First day of advanced voting, either by mail-in ballots or in-person advanced voting.

July 30 : Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.

Aug. 5 : In-person advanced voting ends at noon.

Aug. 6: State and local primary election. All advanced ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Aug. 9.

General Election

Kansans will vote in presidential, state and local elections in the fall. The state’s highest executive, Gov. Laura Kelly, isn't up for election nor are either of Kansas' U.S. senators.

Oct. 15 : Deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the 2024 general election.

Oct. 16 : First day of advance voting by mail or in-person.

Oct. 29 : Last day to apply for an advance mail-in ballot.

Nov. 4 : In-person voting ends at noon.

Nov. 5: General election. All advance ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 8.

