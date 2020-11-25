IMPORTANT DEADLINE-NVCN: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc.– NVCN

Pawar Law Group
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) from November 1, 2019 through October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Neovasc Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, the Company’s Premarket Approval application (PMA) for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 5, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com


    A team of rivals it is not. Two of the top national security officials (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/biden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB) President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony Blinken as secretary of state and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, are known for collegiality, support for U.S. alliances and a reflex for using diplomacy as the tool of first resort. While praised for their mastery of policy detail - honed, in Blinken's case, through long service on the staff of the White House national security council and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee - some critics ask how the two may make the transition to front-line leadership posts in U.S. national security.