IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:KNDI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kandi is the subject of a report published by Hindenburg Research on November 30, 2020, titled: "Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors." Hindenburg claims its report is based on "extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi's factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records." The report claims that 64% of the Company's sales during the year were to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleges that the Company "has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Story continues

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/619383/IMPORTANT-INVESTIGATION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Kandi-Technologies-Group-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



