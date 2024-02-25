Important Marco parcel passed over in conservation purchase

At their October 24, 2023 regular meeting, the Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of three out of four proposed (and staff recommended) Marco Island properties for Conservation Collier. Unfortunately, the one that narrowly failed is the one that most needed saving. The Agua Colina parcel, as it is known, is located in the middle of a large and well-known archaeological site (8CR107, Caxambas Point). Moreover, the 0.63-acre parcel is the final resting place for at least 28 human beings (16 intact burials, 28 minimum number of individuals), likely members of the Calusa tribe (or their ancestors). These individuals were observed during required archaeological surveys of the property in 2013/2014 by Advanced Archaeology, Inc. and reported to the appropriate authorities. A 2016/2017 follow-up survey of an 80x80 foot portion of the site proposed for development found eight intact human burials on the southwest fringe of that project area.

Austin Bell

I was elated when it was recommended for purchase by Conservation Collier, along with three other nearby properties, including one directly adjacent to it (also part of 8CR107). Not only would this benefit gopher tortoises, owls, and other wildlife (like the other properties), it would help preserve a small intact portion of an otherwise largely destroyed archaeological site. As the commissioners began their deliberations, however, it quickly became clear that there was one single factor that would cause it to fail and the other three to pass: the human remains.

As the deciding vote, Commissioner McDaniel summed up the 2-3 decision by saying “I don’t think we need to buy a burial ground ever… it’s not needed for protection from development by any stretch of the imagination (p. 276 of the draft of the meeting minutes).” Unfortunately, this simply isn’t true. Developers can – and will – find ways to develop even the most significant archaeological site. One needs look no further than what is happening right now in downtown Miami at the Brickell site.

Ironically, the neighboring property (South Terra), part of the same archaeological site, was approved 3-2, presumably on the basis that there were no human remains reported from that site. However, human remains were observed at that site in a 2021 archaeological survey by the same firm. The additional benefits to Conservation Collier of having two adjoining properties (maintenance, use flexibility, shared water access, etc.) seem also to have been ignored by the three commissioners who voted against the acquisition. The other two properties, neither of which were within the archaeological site’s boundaries, passed unanimously (5-0).

As a professional with more than 15 years of experience in the field, I know that opportunities to preserve archaeological sites, let alone sacred Native American grounds like this, do not come along very often. This land was sacred not only to the Calusa in the past but is still likely sacred to the Seminole and Miccosukee communities. This was an opportunity to do the right thing by the Calusa while also benefiting native plant and animal species, not to mention the citizens of Marco Island with more green space. To see it come so close to fruition only to narrowly fall due to an apparent misunderstanding is deeply disappointing.

I am delighted the other three properties have been preserved, especially the one that contains human remains. Rightfully, those purchases were generally celebrated by the commissioners who voted for them, environmental advocates, and local news outlets. The denial of the Agua Colina parcel, however, is a devastating blow to this area’s rich archaeology and history (which is disappearing every day), as well as the rights of Florida’s indigenous peoples. The fact that it was glossed over so quickly at the meeting – with no resistance – shows how little consideration was given to the matter. I hope by shining a light on this issue, more members of the public might join me in advocating for a better resolution.

Austin J. Bell of Marco Island previously served as curator of collections for the Marco Island Historical Society and chair of the Collier County Historic/Archaeological Preservation Board. He is on the Board of the Florida Anthropological Society and is a consulting scholar to Penn Museum.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Important Marco parcel passed over in conservation purchase