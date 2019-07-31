How Important Was Sentiment In Driving TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's (FRA:TTO) Fantastic 2580% Share Price Gain?

The last three months have been tough on TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (FRA:TTO) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 35%. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 2580% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG, it has a TSR of 2659% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 94%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Importantly, we haven't analysed TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

