'The impossible choice': Without paid leave, people of color often must choose between a paycheck and caregiving

Charisse Jones, USA TODAY
·8 min read

When her husband became ill nearly two decades ago, Tameka Henry often had to take off a week or more every month to care for him and their children. That meant losing hundreds of dollars in income needed to buy groceries and pay bills because her jobs caring for people with disabilities didn't offer paid leave.

In December, when she and her daughter contracted COVID-19, Henry once again had to go without pay as she recuperated at home. Now, though she is still dealing with the fatigue and other lingering effects of the virus, Henry goes to work anyway.

"I needed it before the pandemic,'' Henry says about the ability to take time off with pay. "Now that it’s a pandemic, it’s even more clear we really need it ... It's tough having to choose between your life and your livelihood.''

People of color, who were more likely to die and lose their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis, were also less likely to have access to paid leave. That benefit would enable them to take time off to care for themselves and their families during the pandemic, a new report found.

Save better, spend better:: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

People of color, who were more likely to die and lose&#xa0;their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis, were also less likely to have access to paid leave. That benefit would enable them to take time off to care for themselves and their families during the pandemic, a new report found.
People of color, who were more likely to die and lose their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis, were also less likely to have access to paid leave. That benefit would enable them to take time off to care for themselves and their families during the pandemic, a new report found.

Among workers, 50% of Latinos and 37% of African Americans say their employers did not offer time off with pay, compared with 34% of white employees, according to the report from the National Partnership for Women & Families, citing pre-pandemic data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Women and people of color are forced to make the impossible choice between caring for themselves or a loved one, or a paycheck,'' says Erika Moritsugu, vice president of government relations and economic justice for the NPWF.

Clara Vasquez says that in her last job as a home health aide, she would cobble together hours a month at a time to take care of her and her family's needs.

By the end of the year, if she never took a day off, she'd have about a week of personal time — nowhere near enough to care for and supervise her seven-year-old son when his school was shuttered because of the coronavirus crisis.

She recently took a new position at a pre-school in Granger, Washington, that gives her the paid leave she needs to deal with the unique challenges sparked by the health crisis.

"I could be with my family,'' Vasquez says, "and still get some money to pay bills and buy groceries.’’

From stimulus checks to Tax Day: Answers to your questions about IRS changes, COVID relief and more

Where's my stimulus check: Use IRS 'Get My Payment' tool to find the status of new COVID relief payments

Tameka Henry has lost income and jobs taking time off to care for her family because her jobs have not offered paid leave.
Tameka Henry has lost income and jobs taking time off to care for her family because her jobs have not offered paid leave.

No national paid leave

The U.S. is one of the few nations in the world to not have a national paid leave policy. With the decision to provide that benefit largely left to employers, nearly 80% of private-sector workers do not have paid family leave through their jobs to care for a new child or other loved one.

The consequences of that gap are more critical for Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous workers who tend to earn lower wages and experience higher rates of unemployment as well as to be out of work for longer periods of time.

"The workers who are paid the least and have the least savings and ...other assets to fall back on are often the same workers in these jobs where employers aren’t stepping up to provide basic benefits like paid leave,’’ says Jessica Mason, senior policy analyst with the NPWF and one of the report's authors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, women of color have disproportionately worked in jobs that put them at risk of contracting the virus.

"At the same time, they are more likely to have caregiving needs at home,'' Mason says. That "places those women in the incredibly difficult position of deciding whether to be there for the family ... or at the job that puts food on the table.''

A survey cited in the report that was taken from September to October and co-sponsored by the National Employment Law Project, found that 28% of Latina women had taken days off without pay or quit a job to take care of a child or elderly relative. That was compared to 27% of Black women, 12% of white women and 12% of men.

"We've seen much higher rates of housing insecurity with people unable to make rent or mortgage payments, and food insecurity,'' Mason says of the pandemic. "All of those hardships are falling much more heavily on communities of color.’’

Even when employers do have paid leave policies, the decision to grant time off often varies according to who is asking for it, the report found. Among Black employees who participated in the survey taken last fall, nearly 3 in 10 said their requests have been turned down as compared to 9% of white workers.

"Their employer can prevent them from taking it, or retaliate,'' Mason says. "In the middle of a pandemic … those are disparities putting the health and well being of workers of color at risk.’’

'I'm literally breaking inside': As COVID-19 leaves millions jobless and struggling, the mental health toll rises

Unpaid leave shuts out many people of color

The Federal Family and Medical Leave Act offers job protection to workers who take unpaid leave. But it applies to only roughly 50% of workers and its rigid guidelines often leave out many employees of color, according to the NPWF.

For instance, the law only applies to workplaces with at least 50 employees, and workers must have been on the payroll for at least a year and have worked at least 1,250 hours to qualify.

Women in general, women of color, and Black and Latino men are more likely to be given part-time shifts even if they ask for full-time hours, according to the report. And it's particularly hard for Black and Latino workers to have longevity on the job when they tend to be laid off first during recessions and have more difficulty finding work because of bias, the NPWF says.

Clara Vasquez has had to cobble together hours to have paid time off to take care of her family.
Clara Vasquez has had to cobble together hours to have paid time off to take care of her family.

Will you get the $1,400 check?: $1,400 checks are coming in the new coronavirus relief bill. Here's who will get them, and who won't.

General Motors teams up: General Motors forms joint venture to pursue batteries for longer-range electric vehicles

"When you take all of those things together, it disproportionately excludes Latinx, Asian American and Native American and Black workers,'' Mason says.

Native American, Pacific Islander and multiracial employees are 100% more likely than their white peers to be unable to take time off when they need to, according to the NPWF report. Black employees are 83% more likely and Latino workers are 66% more likely than whites to face the same dilemma.

The primary reason is that they cannot afford to take time off without pay. Fear of being fired is also a key concern, the report's researchers say.

Lost pay and jobs

Henry, who lives in Las Vegas, says she lost a series of jobs when employers grew frustrated with her needing to take off to care for her family. And the wages she lost when she had to stay home sometimes meant trips to food pantries and making special payment arrangements to handle bills.

In her current job working for a small nonprofit, Henry says she has an understanding boss and she doesn't worry about losing her job. But Henry still doesn't have paid leave. She lost roughly a month's worth of wages when she and her daughter caught COVID-19.

She's already used up all the sick days she had for this year as she copes with COVID-19's side effects. "There are some days where I'll make it here to work and ... you are just so fatigued,'' Henry says. "But you have to sit here and try to make it through because you need to be able to take care of your family.''

Road to paid leave

Ten states and Washington D.C. have passed bills providing paid family and medical leave, and several more states have pending legislation, but a national policy would be the best way to help erase inequities, advocates say.

"We're all sitting on top of ... a history of slavery, of inequitable immigration patterns, of colonization,'' Mason says. "All these things over time have shaped our labor market in really important ways ... Leaving it up to individual employers to try to right those historical wrongs and somehow individually cobble together this critical safety net for employees has never worked, and it’s especially not working now.’’

State-wide policies have provided a national model. This year nearly 200 members of Congress introduced The Family Act, a bill co-sponsored by U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), that would create a national paid family and medical leave program, says Moritsugu.

It's a policy Vasquez hopes to see.

“We are all essential workers no matter what job we do,'' she says. "And this will help all the families in the country who are struggling (so they) do not have to decide whether to go to work or to choose family.’’

Follow Charisse Jones on Twitter @charissejones

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: Paid leave gap for Blacks, Latinos means job, pay losses

Recommended Stories

  • How MeatOut Day backfired on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sure stepped in it this time. The Democrat's proclamation declaring Saturday as "MeatOut Day" is generating a national controversy with real economic implications.Catch up quick: The proclamation says that refraining from eating animal products reduces the risk of disease and helps with climate change.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn response, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association launched a campaign to make it "MeatIn Day" and rural counties joined the cause.The governors in neighboring Wyoming and Nebraska declared Saturday "Hearty Meat Day" and "Meat on the Menu Day," respectively.Why it matters: The agriculture industry is Colorado's No. 2 economic driver behind oil and gas, and beef is the state's most lucrative export. Oklahoma's governor said "the folks in Denver turned their back on the ag industry" and he is using Polis' repeated snubs to lure stock shows and other agricultural investments.What's new: The administration is now in damage control mode.The governor's office is downplaying the proclamation as non-binding and ceremonial.Polis declared Monday as "Colorado Livestock Proud Day."He also shared his own brisket rub recipe and called beef jerky "his favorite snack."Yes, but: It's not working. Polis even had the audacity to suggest his original proclamation started "a grassroots movement of support" for the beef industry.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

    China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

  • A Survivor of Georgia Shooting Spree Called His Wife: 'I've Been Shot! Please Come'

    For years, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had walked past Young’s Asian Massage parlor outside Atlanta on his way to a money exchange business next door. On Tuesday afternoon, he was steps away when he encountered a gunman. Moments later, he desperately reached for his cellphone. “I’ve been shot!” Hernandez-Ortiz told his wife, she later recalled. “Please come.” He choked on the other end and the call dropped, his wife, Flor Gonzalez, said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Hernandez-Ortiz survived a horrific shooting spree after a gunman targeted three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Eight people died, authorities said, including six of Asian descent, stoking fears of a rising tide of hate crimes. Gonzalez, 27, recalled the phone conversation with her husband on Wednesday after visiting her husband at a hospital. She said she did not believe he was an intended target of the gunman. Gonzalez said she rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was unable to see her husband until after midnight. Doctors told her that he had been wounded in his forehead, throat, lungs and stomach. He underwent surgery Tuesday night. “Doctors told me he had been very lucky, but that he was still very grave,” she said. “He was lucky that the bullet didn’t penetrate his brain.” Gonzalez said she whispered words of encouragement and reminded her husband that next week the couple had been planning to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday. “I pleaded with him to keep fighting and that he has a family,” she said. “He loves his daughter a lot. He’s always been a dedicated father, very loving.” She said she felt his body jump, as if trying to respond to her. “He heard me,” she added. “I told him that we love him and to keep fighting.” Hernandez-Ortiz, who goes by Alex, moved to Georgia from Guatemala more than 10 years ago, his wife said, and worked as a mechanic. They had been married just as long. On Wednesday afternoon, a doctor called to tell Gonzalez that when her husband was asked to press the doctor’s hand, he did so, giving a sign that he is alert and will eventually recover. “He’s still alive, he’s fighting for his life,” she said. “But the doctors told me that he will have a long recovery after he leaves the hospital.” “Many others died,” she said holding back tears, “and my heart breaks for them. Whoever did this is not human.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Experts urge caution as 15 states see uptick in COVID-19 infections

    Delaware, Idaho, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon and West Virginia -- have seen their case averages increase by at least 25% in the last week. Dr. Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at the Kent State University College of Public Health, told ABC News that her "biggest concern" is a virus resurgence: "I don't expect to see something as bad as we just recovered from, but if we're not careful, cases can rise again if we let our guard down too soon."

  • States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

    Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian American woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 18

    DHEC is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to reduce the number of appointment cancellations.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

    Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. “I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

  • Atlanta killings 'tragic': Harris

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said the suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, claimed he had issues with sexual addiction and that the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred."We are not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian-American brothers and sisters," Harris told reporters before a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Anti-Asian hashtags soared after Donald Trump first tied COVID-19 to China on Twitter, study shows

    The week after then-President Donald Trump first used the #chinesevirus hashtag, the number of people using the hashtag increased more than tenfold.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings charged with murder, assault

    The suspect arrested following three separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night in the Atlanta area that killed eight people has been charged with murder and assault, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.Why it matters: Six of the victims were Asian women. Advocacy groups including Stop AAPI Hate have denounced the lethal incident as the latest in a spree of increased violence targeting Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another person was injured.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Officials are still investigating whether the shootings were a hate crime, per AP.Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, faces one count of assault and four counts of murder and is being held without bond, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do: Irish official

    Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Ireland's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. "I would hope that in time it will be seen to have protected the vaccination programme, to protect confidence in the vaccination programme and in time will be seen to have been the right thing to do," he said.

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • One man charged after 8 people - mostly Asian women - were killed in 3 spa shootings in the Atlanta area

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested and charged in connection to the shootings. He was apprehended in southern Georgia hours after the attacks.