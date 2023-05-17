Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system cannot be destroyed with one strike, even if it is a Kinzhal missile.

Source: Ihnat on the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 17 May

Quote: "The result of an anti-aircraft battle may vary. But yesterday we even said: ‘no comments’. We do not comment on the liar Konashenkov, who has destroyed the entire composition of our Air Force eight times over. If we had as many planes as they "destroyed", we would have probably won a long time ago.

I want to say: do not worry about the fate of the Patriots. From a technical point of view, Patriot is a complex, a battery, a division, a system, everyone calls it differently and no one can understand what it consists of."

Details: Ihnat noted that the division is a command post where the combat service crew is stationed, it tracks air targets and receives information about the air situation in its area of ​​responsibility. In this way, it downs air targets.

The system can work in a manual, semi-automatic and automatic mode.

According to the spokesperson of the Air Force, it is the automatic mode of operation of the Patriot that allows it to shoot down air targets without human intervention, as it did last night: "Automatics [allow for better] speed of making decisions, target detection and use of weapons."

He added that the system has a radar and up to eight launchers, each equipped with four transport-launch containers, which are located at a distance; they provide rocket launches.

Quote: "So, to destroy the system with some kind of Kinzhal – it's impossible. Therefore, let everything they [the Russians – ed.] say remain in their propaganda archive."

Details: Ihnat could not say what were the targets of the six Kinzhal missiles shot down over the city of Kyiv on the night of 16 May.

Background: On 16 May, the Ministry of Defence of Russia announced that "a high-precision strike by a hypersonic Kinzhal missile system in the city of Kyiv hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system".

The US has not confirmed the destruction of the Patriot air defence system in Ukraine, however, according to some information, the system may have been damaged.

