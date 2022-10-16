"It's impossible to escape, our own guys will shoot us": Security Service of Ukraine reveals how Russians barrier troops work

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 10:16

The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] has received evidence of how the Russian barrier troops work; it appears that drafted convicts are shot by conscripted rookies, and those, in turn, are shot by regular troops.

Source: a telephone conversation between Russian invaders, recorded by the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from an occupier: "The convicts were brought to us from a prison. They were led somewhere further forward. And we are here like barrier troops: if someone runs back, we take them out. This is how it is done here: that is, we are the second line here, guarding the first one, and there is a line behind us, too. You can’t run there either. It’s impossible to escape – our own guys will shoot us...".

Details: The invader complains to his wife that "according to the documents", he should not be on active combat duty at all; according to the plan, he should be in training now.

The SSU reminds the occupiers who want to survive and save their lives: the only right way to do so is to surrender to the Ukrainian forces.

A hotline number for them and their relatives is as follows: +380665803498, +380931192984.

