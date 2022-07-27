Impossible to move across Antonivka Bridge Kherson Oblast State Administration

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 14:52

Kherson Oblast State Administration has confirmed that the Antonivka Bridge had stayed intact after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine but it is impossible to use it.

Source: Dmytro Butrii, acting head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The bridge hasn’t been destroyed but it has been damaged to an extent that makes it impossible to move across it. In making the attack on the bridge, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have ruined the occupiers’ logistic and transport routes."

Details: Butrii has given assurances that after Ukraine’s victory, transport connections through the bridge will be reestablished. He has also advised the occupiers to leave Kherson now because "soon there will be no such opportunity."

Background:

  •     The strategically important Antonivka bridge was attacked on 19 July and 20 July.

  •     The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched the third attack on the bridge on 26 July at night.

The occupiers have reported that the Antonivka bridge had been damaged after the night attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and therefore had been closed.

