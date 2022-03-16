Imposters posing as law enforcement officers raid Oklahoma marijuana grow operations

When someone claiming to be an official with the "Oklahoma Marijuana Board" showed up at a Hughes County grow operation demanding payment for a code violation alongside what appeared to be other Oklahoma law enforcement agents, something didn't seem right.

With a search warrant in hand, wearing badges and patches indicating an official capacity, the group of six individuals once on the grow operation's property stole cell phones and marijuana from the farm.

Now, an active investigation is looking into two separate robberies of Oklahoma marijuana farms by a handful of imposters attempting to pass as state officials, some claiming to work for a state agency — "Oklahoma Marijuana Board" — that does not exist.

"So it's not the first time we've seen that happen," said Mark Woodward, spokesman of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. "In the past they've showed up at either a grow or a dispensary and claimed to be with the state of Oklahoma, saying there were violations and demanded money on site to pay the fine for the violation or be shut down."

On Sunday, the first robbery was reported in Hughes County, followed by a second robbery in Seminole County on Monday. Several state law enforcement agencies confirmed none of the state's investigative bodies were involved in the searches.

"We were not conducting any type of operation down there," Woodward said.

Additionally, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state regulatory bodies do not demand fines be paid immediately, or at gunpoint on a person's property.

So far, one person has been taken into custody in relation to the illegal raids, according to Woodward.

An ongoing investigation into the incidents, led by District Attorney Paul Smith whose district encompasses both Hughes and Seminole counties, anticipates search warrants and arrest affidavits to be issued by Wednesday, according to a release from Smith's office.

The District Attorney's Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is working alongside the state narcotics bureau and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in examining allegations of robbery, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

During a Tuesday meeting with the media, Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, addressed the raids along with a continued effort to increase the authority's enforcement and tracking capabilities.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Adria Berry director speaks about the results of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics' large scale bust of marijuana trafficking organizations at the OBN headquarters in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

"We've received those reports as well, and have been working with OBN on a strategy to make sure that we're keeping our licensees in the loop so that they are on alert that this is happening," Berry said.

Berry said that in addition to hiring the agency's first six enforcement officers since last year, it remains a priority to be in communication with all state enforcement agencies.

Berry said the authority is supportive of potential legislation that would build the relationship between the agency and county sheriff departments.

"Well, in my opinion, it's an all-hands-on-deck situation right now. We are supportive of any idea that helps get more law enforcement eyes on the industry," Berry said. "But we do also need to step up a bit more in our enforcement division, just because there is so much that goes into an investigation whenever our licensees are under investigation for criminal activity."

The OMMA is also hoping that a partial resolution allowing for the state's seed-to-sale program contractor, Metrc, to begin operating will help cut down on time and resources needed to conduct investigations.

According to Berry, all commercial medical marijuana businesses will need to be Metrc compliant by May 26, with an additional 90 days for dispensaries to institute the change.

"This is something I've had my sights on since my first day at OMMA, and the reason is because not having an inventory tracking system in place has, without a doubt, been the biggest hurdle to regulating the industry and enforcing our laws," Berry said.

